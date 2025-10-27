Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

Troops intercept traffickers near Thai–Myanmar border after early morning firefight

Photo via KhaoSod

Six suspected drug traffickers were killed in a clash with Thai soldiers near the Thai–Myanmar border in Fang district, Chiang Mai, early Friday morning, October 27.

The incident occurred around 6.49am after soldiers from Cavalry Company 4, part of the Pha Muang Force, observed suspicious activity near Mon Pin subdistrict, a known trafficking corridor.

Troops were dispatched to investigate and encountered a group of 8 to 9 armed individuals carrying green backpacks while trekking through forested hills near Ban Nong Tao.

When soldiers signalled for a search, the group reportedly opened fire. A firefight lasting about five minutes ensued. No Thai soldiers were injured.

Once the area was secured, troops found six individuals dead at the scene. Several of the deceased were still carrying backpacks, while others were scattered nearby. In total, eight bags were recovered.

Each bag was found to contain roughly 150,000 methamphetamine pills, known locally as yaba, totalling approximately 1.2 million pills. Two rifles of unknown make were also recovered from the scene.

All evidence was seized by the military, and officials have coordinated with relevant agencies to conduct autopsies and begin legal procedures.

KhaoSod reported that the border region in Chiang Mai remains a major route for cross-border drug trafficking, with Thai security forces frequently engaging in armed encounters with smuggling groups operating along the forested terrain.

Photo via KhaoSod

Meanwhile, further north, police, military, and administrative officials in Chiang Rai intercepted a major drug trafficking operation at a petrol station, seizing 3.5 million methamphetamine pills and 60 kilogrammes of crystal meth. Authorities also seized assets valued at approximately 27 million baht.

Separately, Bangkok police seized over 5.45 million methamphetamine pills, worth an estimated 200 million baht, and arrested a suspected courier at the Lat Krabang Airport Rail Link station.

Officers had been monitoring a suspicious pickup truck with counterfeit plates parked at the station. A search of the vehicle uncovered 37 fertiliser sacks filled with meth pills, each wrapped in wax paper.

Six drug traffickers killed in Chiang Mai, 1.2 million yaba pills seized

