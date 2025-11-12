Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

An Indian tourist was denied boarding at Chiang Mai airport after airline staff discovered her severe injuries from a motorbike crash in northern Thailand.

Tourist police in Chiang Mai stepped in to assist an Indian woman after she was denied boarding on her flight home due to serious injuries sustained in a motorbike accident.

The incident unfolded yesterday, November 11, when airport medics raised concerns about the woman’s health as she attempted to return to India. She had reportedly suffered a broken arm, a dislocated neck, and inflamed lungs following a recent motorbike crash in Pai district, Mae Hong Son province.

Despite having a return ticket, airline staff refused to let her board the flight, citing safety reasons. The airline had not been informed of her medical condition, nor of her reliance on oxygen support and the care of a nurse.

Faced with the situation, the injured tourist and her group sought help from officials at the airport. Tourist police quickly responded, contacting the Indian Consulate-General in Chiang Mai to coordinate further assistance.

The woman was transferred to a public hospital, where she is now receiving treatment under medical supervision. Thai authorities are working with Indian officials to arrange a suitable return flight once she is cleared for travel, according to Bangkok Post.

Officials reminded travellers with medical conditions to notify airlines in advance and secure the necessary documentation to avoid travel disruptions.

Tourist police said they are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors in Thailand and praised the cooperation between emergency services, hospital staff and the Indian consulate in handling the case.

