Thai soldier killed in clash with Cambodian troops on border

Published: December 8, 2025, 9:51 AM
Winthai Suvaree addresses the media | Photo via Khaosod

Cambodian soldiers launched multiple attacks along the Thai-Cambodian border in the morning today, December 8, killing one Thai soldier and injuring four others.

The Royal Thai Army responded with airstrikes and began evacuating civilians according to emergency plans.

The fighting first broke out on Thursday, December 7, when Cambodian troops crossed into Thai territory and attacked the Phu Pha Lek and Phlan Hin Paet Kon areas in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.

By early morning today, the conflict had intensified. At around 5.05am, Cambodian soldiers opened fire with small arms and indirect fire weapons in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Major General Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that Thai forces returned fire with small arms and indirect fire weapons in accordance with engagement rules.

At around 7am, another clash occurred in the Chong Bok area, also in Nam Yuen district. Cambodian forces launched attacks using supporting fire weapons, which resulted in the death of one Thai soldier and injuries to four others.

The Thai military responded by deploying air assets to strike Cambodian military targets. Meanwhile, authorities activated emergency evacuation plans to move civilians away from conflict zones.

In related news, Thailand has called on the United Nations to step in over newly planted landmines along the Thai–Cambodian border, warning the issue threatens the credibility of the global landmine ban.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said 18 Thai soldiers have been injured since July, seven losing limbs, and presented evidence reviewed by Thai agencies and ASEAN observers showing the mines were deliberately placed on Thai soil.

Thailand is urging an independent UN-led fact-finding mission, while Cambodia denies the allegations. The minister raised the issue with UN and Japanese officials during meetings in Geneva. He also reaffirmed Thailand’s compliance with the Convention and its humanitarian treatment of Cambodian POWs.

