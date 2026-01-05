Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

An eight-month pregnant Thai woman accused a female teacher of having an affair with her soldier husband and called for her removal from the school, saying the stress from the alleged relationship nearly caused her to lose her unborn child.

The woman, identified only as Tarn, appeared on the Hone Krasae programme on Channel 3 today, January 5, to publicly share details of the alleged adultery. The show’s host, Kanchai Kamnerdploy, closely monitored her condition throughout the interview due to her pregnancy-related complications and risk of miscarriage.

Tarn said the issue came to light after her husband took leave from his military duties but failed to return home as usual and refused to answer her phone. She said he disappeared for an entire day, prompting her to seek help from his superior officer.

According to Tarn, her husband’s superior managed to contact him, allowing her to meet him and question his sudden disappearance. Suspicious of infidelity, Tarn checked his mobile phone and discovered romantic messages exchanged with a female teacher identified as Bee.

Tarn said she used her husband’s LINE account to message Bee while pretending to be him. This prompted Bee to call back, but she reportedly refused to continue the conversation after realising she was speaking to Tarn rather than the soldier.

Thai woman accuses teacher of having affair with her soldier husband
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
Tarn said she confronted her husband who admitted to the adultery. Tarn asked him to stop contacting his mistress and believed the relationship had ended at that point.

However, she later discovered that the two continued communicating and allegedly engaged in a sexual activities for several months afterwards.

Tarn said she asked her husband to choose between his wife and the other woman, but he refused to make a decision. She added that she threatened legal action against both her husband and his alleged mistress, but the soldier remained silent.

Thai soldier accused of cheating on his pregnant wife
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
The stress from the situation severely affected Tarn’s health. She said she developed a threatened abortion condition and was admitted to hospital. The medical team asked her to give up her unborn child, but Tarn insisted that she would sacrifice her own life for her child.

Despite her condition, she claimed her husband never visited her, choosing instead to spend time with the other woman.

Tarn said she was originally due to give birth in March, but doctors have warned she may need to deliver in mid-February due to the impact of stress on her physical and mental health.

Pregnant Thai woman seek justice after soldier husband cheating
The soldier and his lover | Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
During the interview, Tarn said she wanted the teacher removed from her position, arguing that the alleged behaviour made her unfit to teach children.

She acknowledged that pursuing the case could affect her husband’s military career and potentially lead to disciplinary action against him. However, she said she was determined to continue seeking justice for herself and her unborn child.

As of now, neither the accused teacher nor the soldier has publicly responded to the allegations. The army has not issued an official statement, while the school where the teacher works said it would set up an investigation committee to examine the claims.

