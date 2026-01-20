Thai man arrested in murder and robbery of Hua Hin hotel receptionist

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 5:23 PM
193 2 minutes read
Photo via Workpoint News

Hua Hin police officers arrested the murderer who killed and robbed a hotel receptionist, after tracking him down near a railway line around five kilometres from the crime scene.

The brutal killing was reported at around 3.15am yesterday, January 19, at Best LD Hotel, located in Soi Hua Hin 88/1. The victim, 35 year old Wirin, was working as a receptionist when she was attacked.

Wirin was found dead behind the reception counter with severe head injuries. She was struck at least 14 times with an iron bar, which was discovered near her body.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed the suspect, 36 year old Rattikorn Yingyot, pacing around the reception area while Wirin was sleeping.

He then climbed over the counter and repeatedly beat her with the iron bar until she collapsed on the ground. He then stole two mobile phones and a black bag before fleeing the scene.

Thai woman killed at hotel reception counter in Hua Hin
The victim | Photo via Ejan

Rattikorn, who is originally from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, was described as homeless. Police said he had a long criminal history, including sexual assault, physical abuse, theft, and drug-related offences, committed in Nakhon Ratchasima. He reportedly moved to Hua Hin around three to four months ago.

Locals told police that Rattikorn had been living in several spots along railway tracks in Hua Hin and was often seen begging for money from locals and tourists.

After a day-long search, officers located the suspect at around 3.50pm today. Officers confirmed reported that the suspect was hiding in grassland along a railway track near Soi Hua Hin 40/2, which was around five metres away from the incident scene.

Thai man arrested for killing Hua Hin hotel receptionist
Photo via Ejan

According to Workpoint News, Rattikorn resisted arrest and attempted to conceal his identity by lying face down on the ground. Police confirmed his identity and immediately handcuffed him.

Officers said the suspect had changed clothes in an attempt to avoid capture. At the time of arrest, he was wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue jacket, long jeans, a cap, and flipflops.

Hua Hin murderer arrested
Photo via Workpoint News

A blue Samsung mobile phone was found in his possession. Rattikorn claimed he had found the phone on a beach, though it had no battery power when recovered.

Police have not yet confirmed whether the two mobile phones and black bag stolen from the victim were recovered at the arrest site.

Due to rising tensions, officers had to rush Rattikorn to a police station after angry relatives of the victim gathered and attempted to attack him at the scene of the arrest. Further questioning and legal proceedings are underway.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 5:23 PM
193 2 minutes read

