Russian man sacrifices life to save girlfriend in Phuket waters

A Russian man drowned after saving his girlfriend’s life during a late-night swim between Banana and Nai Thon beaches in Phuket yesterday, August 21.

The Russian woman, 24 year old Kamila Sharipova, sought help at about 12.30am after her boyfriend, 35 year old Denis Nonenkov, disappeared into the dark waters at a Phuket beach. The incident occurred outside the Andaman White Beach Resort, located between Banana and Nai Thon Beaches in Thalang district.

Sharipova told hotel staff and rescuers that she and her boyfriend had been swimming together when they were suddenly struck by a strong wave. Her boyfriend managed to push her back towards the beach, but he was unable to follow. He vanished beneath the water, prompting her to call for help.

Rescue teams were initially unable to search for Nonenkov due to the powerful waves and strong winds. A full search operation was launched the following morning with more than ten rescuers. The teams were divided into two groups: one searched along the beach and rocky areas, while the other searched at sea.

At around 3pm, Nonenkov’s body washed ashore close to the spot where he disappeared. The search team contacted his girlfriend to confirm his identity before transferring the body to Vachira Hospital for an autopsy.

Thai netizens expressed their condolences and urged both Thai and foreign tourists to avoid swimming in the sea at night for their own safety. Some also called on local officials to consider providing lifeguards on popular beaches even at night.

On the same day, another tragic drowning occurred off Kata Beach in Phuket. One foreign tourist died while another was rescued in time but was reported to be in a critical condition.

A foreign witness shared on social media that he was at the scene and helped pull one of the victims from the water. He added that no lifeguards were on duty at the time, leaving bystanders to help one another in attempts to save lives.