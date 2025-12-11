2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

Two more Thai soldiers lost their lives in the escalating border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia yesterday, December 10, bringing the total number of Thai casualties to seven. Sa Kaeo province imposes a nighttime curfew for public safety.

The renewed fighting since Sunday, December 7, has spread across four border provinces, Buriram, Si Saket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani, with fatalities reported in multiple locations. In the latest update yesterday, two soldiers stationed in Si Saket and Sa Kaeo were killed. The total of seven fallen soldiers was identified as:

Sergeant Major Sathawan Sucharit

Private Vayu Kwanseu

Sergeant Major Chawakon Dechkhuntod

Sergeant Jiravat Mungklang

Private Thirdsak Srilachai

Sergeant Major Ananda Udon

Private Thanarat Chanprathat

This morning, December 11, the Army Military Force Facebook page reported that two more soldiers had reportedly died, Private Charnchai Phadungchok and Private Thanakorn Singhachart. However, the Royal Thai Armed Forces has not yet confirmed this information publicly.

The 2nd Army Area reported that fresh clashes began again at around 4.35am today in areas including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Prasat Ta Kwai, and Prasat Ta Muean Thom. BM-21 rockets were reportedly fired into residential zones, though no civilians were harmed as evacuations had already taken place.

In response to the worsening situation, the army imposed a curfew in four districts of Sa Kaeo province yesterday: Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, Aranyaprathet, and Khlong Had. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes between 7pm and 5am until further notice.

Beyond the main battle zones in the Isaan, clashes were also reported along the eastern border in Trat province. Cambodian forces allegedly launched artillery and mortar rounds into Thai territory, with five shells found in the Chamrak sub-district. Parts of Sukhumvit Road sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.

Channel 7 noted that residents continued to hear gunfire through the night. Trat officials have now closed access routes leading towards the high-risk areas to ensure public safety.