Thai influencer demands probe into sister’s death in Sisaket

A Thai social media influencer demanded a thorough investigation into the death of his younger sister after her body was found in a canal in Sisaket province, saying the discovery of her bloodstained underwear and a hidden mobile phone raised doubts.

Officers from Mueang Sisaket Police Station were alerted to a suspected suicide at White Bridge above the Samran Canal in Sisaket city centre on Saturday, January 17. The bridge stands around 15 metres above the canal, with the water depth estimated at four metres.

At the scene, police found a black and grey Honda Wave motorcycle with a Surin registration plate parked on the bridge. Officers then coordinated with volunteer divers to search the canal below.

A food vendor in the area told police that she saw a young woman arrive on the motorcycle, park it on the bridge, walk to the centre, and jump into the canal. A local fisherman also reported witnessing the same incident.

The volunteer diving team later recovered the woman’s body from the canal. Using personal documents found on the motorcycle, police identified the deceased as 21 year old Methaphon Ketsiri, a university student in Sisaket who was reportedly close to completing her studies.

Investigation demanded for death of woman in Sisaket
Photo via Ban Muang

The social media influencer, Sukhon Kreusen, widely known online as Song Doo Hee, later confirmed via Facebook that the victim was his younger sister. He stated that he and his family do not believe Methaphon took her own life.

Sukhon said that while he acknowledged his sister may have jumped into the canal herself, he wanted authorities to determine the true motive behind her actions. He stressed that Methaphon did not show signs of severe stress or personal problems that would lead her to suicide.

Related Articles
Family seeks investigation into death of woman
Photo via Facebook/ ซอง ดูฮี

On the day of the incident, Methaphon reportedly rode her motorcycle toward her father’s home in Prang Ku district located about 40 kilometres away from her dormitory in the city centre. However, her father was not at home, and they did not meet that day.

Sukhon said his suspicions deepened after medical staff informed the family that Methaphon was found without a shirt or underwear. He also claimed that locals told him they saw the young woman raising her hands as if seeking help before disappearing beneath the water.

Thai woman dies under mysterious circumstance
Photo via Channel 8

Further fuelling doubts, the family later discovered Methaphon’s mobile phone hidden in her bedroom, along with bloodstained underwear concealed in the storage compartment under her motorcycle seat.

Sukhon confirmed that Methaphon’s body remains under forensic autopsy and vowed to share further developments with the public as soon as more information becomes available, urging authorities to ensure transparency and justice for his sister.

