Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21

Another Thai soldier died during ongoing border clashes in Sisaket province yesterday, December 17, raising the death toll among Thai army personnel to 21.

The Facebook page Army Military Force reported that Private Wasan Khanhuatone was killed during a confrontation in Kantharalak district, Sisaket province. The page said the soldier sacrificed his life while carrying out his duties on the front line.

According to the report, Private Wasan was seriously wounded in the back after being hit by a mortar round allegedly fired by Cambodian troops. He was rushed to Ta Taen Hospital for emergency treatment but later died from his injuries.

Private Wasan became the 21st Thai soldier to lose his life since border tensions resumed on December 7. The clashes broke out despite a peace declaration that was signed by leaders of Thailand and Cambodia in October.

As of the latest update, fighting has continued to escalate along the border. The main confrontation has reportedly shifted to Hill 350 which leads to Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province. Two Thai soldiers were confirmed killed there on Tuesday, December 16. They were identified as Sergeant Major Samroeng Klangprakhon and Private Phanupat Sausa.

During a press briefing yesterday, Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, said retrieving the bodies of the two fallen soldiers at Hill 350 has been extremely difficult due to heavy and ongoing fighting in the area. He explained that the clashes had not subsided and were becoming more intense.

Richa also addressed rumours circulating online about Thai soldiers being detained by opposing forces. He clarified that no Thai army personnel were captured or detained.

Meanwhile, Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, outlined three key conditions related to any potential ceasefire agreement.

She said Cambodia must first declare a ceasefire as the aggressor, the ceasefire must be genuine and continuous, and Cambodia must cooperate fully in clearing landmines in affected areas.

The Army Military Force page reported this morning that fighting remains fierce across several border locations. According to the update, Cambodian troops have been firing BM-21 rockets indiscriminately, intensifying the situation.

Hill 350 continues to be heavily targeted and remains a major challenge for Thai forces due to its complex network of tunnels and shelters. Thai troops are reportedly advancing while continuing to launch artillery strikes at Cambodian positions as the clashes persist.