Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

Families gather overnight as the bodies of three Eastern Tigers soldiers killed by BM-21 rocket fire are brought back from the border.

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 27, 2025, 11:41 AM
The bodies of three Thai soldiers killed during fighting at the Ban Nong Chan border area were returned early Saturday morning to Chakraphong Camp Hospital, as families, military officials, and rescue teams gathered to receive them.

At 12.15am on December 27, a convoy of more than 30 vehicles, including military transport and rescue units from the Sawang Bamphathammasathan Foundation in Sa Kaeo and the Thammarat Muneerat Foundation, escorted the bodies from Khok Sung district in Sa Kaeo province.

The fallen soldiers were identified as:

  • Sergeant Major Pongsakorn Nakthongdee, 36

  • Private Patipath Sorapradit, 19

  • Private Thiwatawan Pholyiam, 22Photo via Thai PBS

All three served with the 2nd Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, Royal Guard, also known as the Burapha Phayak or Eastern Tigers unit.

They were killed during clashes at the Nong Chan border area after Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rockets toward Thai front-line positions.

Photo via Thai PBS

The bodies were first taken to Chakraphong Camp Hospital in Prachinburi province before being transferred to the forensic department at Chao Phraya Abhaibhubej Hospital for further examination.

Relatives, senior officers, hospital staff, and local officials waited through the night at Chakraphong Camp to receive the fallen soldiers. Among those present were the parents, grandmother, and wife of Sergeant Major Pongsakorn.

His mother said her son was married and had two daughters, the youngest aged five. She recalled that earlier this month he sent her photos of his daughter at a school sports day while still stationed at the border.

“He was on the front line and still thinking about his children,” she said. “When he came home, he did so quietly so the girls would not know. They loved their father very much.”

After forensic procedures are complete, the bodies will be transported for religious rites and funeral ceremonies in their home provinces.

Original source Khaosod.

