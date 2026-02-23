Spoon found after Thai soldier’s cremation raises suspicions of abuses

The family of a deceased Thai soldier is seeking clarification about the cause of his death from the army, after a stainless steel spoon was found among his ashes following cremation.

Private Phetcharat reportedly died from heart failure while serving with the Royal Thai Army Region 1 in Prachin Buri province. He was reported to have suffered a seizure and was taken to the hospital after he was found without a pulse.

His commander later told the family that Phetcharat returned to the army premises late after taking leave and was punished. The commander said punishments could range from a minor penalty to imprisonment, but did not specify what disciplinary action Phetcharat faced.

The army told the family that an autopsy concluded Phetcharat died from heart failure and found no signs of a struggle or physical abuse. The family then held funeral rites and cremated him.

After the cremation, the family found a stainless steel spoon in Phetcharat’s ashes. The undertaker, 39 year old Sittiporn, told the family that no spoon was used before the cremation.

Sittiporn said he lit flower papers and placed them in Phetcharat’s mouth during the cremation. He said he felt as though something was in his mouth, waited until the body had burned, and then checked the ashes thoroughly before finding the spoon.

The discovery led police to question whether the death was linked to punishment or an assault at the army premises. However, Phetcharat’s father said the family had not blamed any army personnel and only wanted clarity about what happened.

Phetcharat’s aunt told Channel 7 she questioned the conclusion of heart failure, saying he had no congenital diseases and had worked in the family’s logging business without showing health problems before his death.

The father added that the army had promised compensation under soldier welfare benefits, but the family had received nothing even though nearly three months had passed since Phetcharat’s death.

The case drew wider public attention after Nitchanan Wangkahat, a former People’s Party candidate for Parliament in Chon Buri, stepped in to help seek answers about the circumstances of his death.

Nitchanan posted about the case on Facebook, after which witnesses and soldiers, who asked to remain anonymous, contacted her with information.

She said at least three people gave similar accounts alleging that a higher-ranking soldier kicked Phetcharat hard in the chest. Nitchanan urged the Royal Thai Army to investigate and to provide justice for the soldier and his family.

Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit told media today, February 23, that an investigation would be carried out. He said if violence was involved, those responsible would face legal proceedings under the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance.