Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 23, 2026, 11:34 AM
73 1 minute read
Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Korakot Ketkaew

A Facebook user revealed, on February 21, that a former paramilitary ranger who fought at Khao Kho is now living on the streets in Nakhon Ratchasima, after returning from years of combat without a pension or a veterans’ card.

In his post, Korakot Ketkaew wrote that the man previously served as an assault trooper with Ranger Company 920 and spent several years fighting at Khao Kho.

He said the veteran survived the conflict but later came back with no retirement benefits, no pension and no official veterans’ identification.

Korakot had shared the man’s story on YouTube, prompting the Army’s Second Region in Nakhon Ratchasima to search for him. They later found him near Wat Sala Loi in the province.

Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention
Photo via Korakot Ketkaew

According to the post, the Nakhon Ratchasima veterans office later learned of the case and checked the man’s service record which confirmed he fought at Khao Kho. Officials then issued him a veterans’ card.

However, the man’s circumstances reportedly did not change. He remains homeless and continues sleeping on the roadside because he still has no pension, no benefits and no home.

Korakot said the man’s parents have died and that he has no wife or children. He added that the veteran is not mentally unwell, but tends to keep to himself and speaks only with fellow soldiers.

Related Articles

The man is described as a class 3 card-holding war veteran who has little beyond pride in having fought for the nation and defended the country for future generations.

Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention
Photo via Korakot Ketkaew

Many veterans face similar hardship after spending their younger years in service, only to find they are older and physically worn down when their fighting days end, Korakot added.

He plans to visit the veteran one day, adding that he believes the man is still living rough and sleeping on the street.

In a separate development, earlier this month, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that disabled soldiers should receive proper employment opportunities and stronger welfare support, as he led a ceremony to honour fallen service members at Bangkok’s Victory Monument.

Latest Thailand News
Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Kho veteran found homeless after online post draws attention

10 minutes ago
Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourists join coffin-laying ritual at Nakhon Nayok temple

48 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for beating and burning Siberian Husky in Songkhla

1 hour ago
Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains | Thaiger Thailand News

Prachin Buri monk massage clip draws scrutiny as family complains

1 hour ago
Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife denies involvement in ASOS co-founder death in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri school fall under probe as classmates report scam demands

2 hours ago
Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested in Bangkok over Phuket crypto investment scam

3 days ago
Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Depressed Hua Hin father shoots son dead and cites disappointment

3 days ago
Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Man asks to try on gold ring, rides off with it in Ubon Ratchathani

3 days ago
Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi temple abbot linked to romantic scandal with multiple women

3 days ago
Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man’s lewd act on Pattaya Beach raises concerns

3 days ago
Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri university fraud leaves Thai-African graduate without certificate

3 days ago
Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya locals and officials discuss issues in Walking Street forum

3 days ago
Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger | Thaiger Thailand News

Phone charger dispute sparks fight between taxi driver and passenger

3 days ago
Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Maha Sarakham rice field

3 days ago
People&#8217;s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party MP candidate faces jail sentence for rape case in Laos

3 days ago
CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

CCTV trail helps police return luxury Cartier watch to Dutch tourist

3 days ago
Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket airport bus denies forcing Thai students off for foreigners

3 days ago
Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

3 days ago
Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gold shop robbery suspect arrested after 3-week manhunt

3 days ago
Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check | Thaiger Thailand News

Five children removed from Cha-am forest shelter in welfare check

3 days ago
Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Siberian Husky in Songkhla succumbs to injuries

3 days ago
Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here&#8217;s what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Arriving in Thailand with too much cash? Here’s what to do

3 days ago
“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview | Thaiger Thailand News

“Here they are less nice,” says Israeli tourist in Bangkok street interview

4 days ago
Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai teenager injured after pen gun hidden in pillow discharges

4 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 23, 2026, 11:34 AM
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.