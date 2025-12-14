Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

Anutin dismisses ceasefire claims amid Thai-Cambodia border clashes

Published: December 14, 2025, 10:22 AM
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand has not reached a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, and the Thai military will continue operations along the contested border, according to caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

His remarks came on Saturday evening, 13 December, in response to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s call for the countries to cease hostilities from 10pm that day, following a statement by US President Donald Trump suggesting an agreement had been reached.

Neither Anutin nor Cambodia’s Hun Manet confirmed any such agreement in their statements following discussions with Trump. Anutin attributed the situation to a misunderstanding, emphasising ongoing military communications. He stated there are currently no ceasefire negotiations, and it is premature to expect them.

Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit confirmed no ceasefire orders had been issued, stating operations would continue until Cambodia fully ceases hostilities towards Thailand.

Anutin highlighted that any genuine ceasefire must begin with a formal proposal from Cambodia and a complete halt to military actions.

Prime Minister Anwar expressed Malaysia’s concerns and urged both nations to exercise restraint and halt hostilities from December 13 at 10pm.

He suggested deploying the Asean Observer Team, led by the Malaysian chief of defence forces, to monitor the situation, supported by US satellite capabilities. Findings would be presented at an Asean foreign ministers’ meeting on Tuesday.

Hun Manet later stated that Cambodia accepted Anwar’s proposal without further details.

Fighting continued on Saturday, with Thai forces reporting attacks by Cambodian forces in Ubon Ratchathani, resulting in the deaths of four Thai soldiers as they retook Hill 677.

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | News by Thaiger
Burning buildings in Si Sa Ket district | Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Si Sa Ket province, Cambodian rockets struck residential areas in Kantharalak district, injuring six civilians and damaging homes. Si Sa Ket governor Anurat Thamprachamjit prohibited displaced residents from returning home due to ongoing clashes.

In Sa Kaeo, heavy artillery fire occurred from 6am in Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung district, as Thai forces attempted to regain control. The Burapha Task Force reported ongoing efforts to secure the area, while Thai forces claimed to have regained control of Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, despite sporadic fighting.

Anutin questioned the credibility of ceasefire claims, pointing to ongoing attacks, including BM-21 rockets striking civilian areas, causing severe injuries. He emphasised Thailand’s focus on protecting its sovereignty and citizens over external statements.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Thai officials described the situation as volatile. Anutin stated that Thailand’s actions would be guided by events rather than statements, stressing the importance of protecting sovereignty and citizens.

Meanwhile, Socialist Workers Thailand staged a demonstration outside the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre calling for an end to the border conflict, drawing seven participants, reported by Bangkok Post.

