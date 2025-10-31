Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval

Five-year deal to boost economy, tourism and global brand image

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: October 31, 2025, 3:50 PM
Pictures courtesy of Matichon

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) plans to extend its MotoGP hosting rights following completed talks, with a five-year deal set for Cabinet approval soon.

The proposal, aimed at securing the race’s place on the global calendar until 2031, will be tabled at the upcoming Cabinet meeting on November 4.

SAT Governor Dr Kongsak Yodmanee confirmed that negotiations with Dorna Sports, the MotoGP rights holder, have successfully concluded. He stressed that despite a marginal increase in licensing fees, Thailand’s cost remains among the most competitive internationally.

“The Thai GP is a cornerstone of our sports tourism strategy. It has consistently generated economic returns while boosting the country’s global image.”

The extension, covering 2027 to 2031, is expected to build on the success of the Thai GP at Buriram’s Chang International Circuit. Over the past six years, the event has brought in an estimated 24 billion baht in economic value through tourism, investment, employment, and local stimulation.

If the Cabinet approves the extension, SAT will immediately engage the private sector in strategic partnerships to elevate the event into a full-fledged mega-attraction. The goal is to align with international trends, enhance Thailand’s soft power, and secure long-term national benefits.

Kongsak said that Thailand’s unique cultural appeal and consistent delivery have helped position the Thai GP as a standout on the MotoGP calendar. For the last two seasons, it has served as the season opener, a prestigious slot not easily granted.

While the new contract’s hosting fee may rise slightly, Kongsak insists it represents excellent value.

“Other countries pay more for less visibility. Our strengths make the Thai GP an unparalleled investment.”

According to Matichon, the SAT also plans to increase private sector participation through co-investment and co-organisation, once the Cabinet greenlights the budget. Funding will be drawn from the annual budget and the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).

In the meantime, excitement is already mounting for the 2026 season, officially titled the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2026. Tickets will go on sale nationwide on November 11 via 7-Eleven stores and AllTicket.com.

MotoGP fans can also mark their calendars for February 6 to 7, when Dorna Sports will hold its season launch in Kuala Lumpur, followed by pre-season testing in Buriram on February 21 to 22. The opening race will take place from February 27 to March 1 at the iconic Chang International Circuit.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.