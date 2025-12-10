Wrong flag, incorrect medal tally, and lip-sync error disrupt SEA Games opener

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 10:55 AM
120 2 minutes read
Wrong flag, incorrect medal tally, and lip-sync error disrupt SEA Games opener | Thaiger
Photo by Achmad Ibrahim via AP

The opening ceremony of the 2025 SEA Games at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium last night, December 9, sparked widespread criticism after a series of errors, including a wrong national flag, incorrect medal numbers, and a lip-sync mishap.

Public scrutiny over this year’s SEA Games, Thailand’s seventh time hosting, began long before the ceremony. Thai visual and lighting designer Rueangrith “Ton” Suntisuk previously accused the government of cancelling his design for the opening and closing ceremonies just one month before the event.

Ton said he and his team had been working on the project for seven months but received no explanation. He also expressed sympathy for the new design team, who were left with only a month to prepare.

Budget concerns also added to the drama. A 300-million-baht renovation of the SEA Games swimming pool drew heavy criticism online after a Facebook page revealed unusually high prices for various equipment and installation.

Despite the disputes, many Thais were eager to watch the opening ceremony. However, mistakes quickly drew attention, starting with the drone display. The drones formed the number “547” to represent this year’s gold medal tally, but the correct number is 574.

Wrong medal numbers Thailand SEA Games
Photo via Kapook

A second mistake appeared during a video presentation on the stadium’s large screen. The segment showing the history of the SEA Games stated that Indonesia hosted the 1997 Games, but the flag shown was that of Singapore.

This followed a previous incident in which the event’s official Facebook page mistakenly used the flags of Laos and Vietnam for Indonesia and Thailand in match schedules.

Related Articles
Wrong flag opening ceremony SEA Games 2025
Photo via Kapook

Another issue emerged when Thai-Belgian singer Violette Wautier addressed criticism of her performance. Violette performed the official SEA Games theme song, 1%, alongside rappers Twopee Southside and F.Hero. Viewers complained that her vocals clashed with the backing track and accused her of singing poorly.

Violette later explained on her Facebook page that the organisers instructed all three performers to lip-sync due to technical limitations. She focused on the lip-sync, but her microphone was unexpectedly turned on, causing her real voice to be broadcast.

Violette Wautier SEA Games performance
Photo via KomChadLuek

She said the mistake damaged her reputation, image, and professional dignity, adding that she could only clarify the situation afterwards to protect herself.

Spring News reported additional issues at this year’s event, including delays in issuing press ID cards, leaving foreign journalists confused, and delays in athlete allowances, which disrupted several Thai athletes.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand releases four leopard sharks in first rewilding effort

9 minutes ago
Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Teen shot and seriously injured in Pattaya gang clash

39 minutes ago
Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist clarifies her story on flying into Don Mueang and being denied entry into Thailand

59 minutes ago
5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Thai soldiers killed amid escalating clashes with Cambodia

1 hour ago
Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver escapes tragedy after driving onto Pattaya railway track

17 hours ago
Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietnamese nationals arrested in Bangkok for planned thefts

18 hours ago
Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man raises alarm after finding blood smeared on arm during MRT ride

18 hours ago
Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man slammed for leaning out of moving Phuket taxi

19 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southeast Asian Games open in Bangkok amid safety concerns

19 hours ago
Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man murders LGBTQIA+ couple, saying victims try to sexually assault him

20 hours ago
Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman scammed into shaving head in fake hair-buying scheme

20 hours ago
Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai foreign minister says ‘nothing to negotiate’ until Cambodia ready for talks

21 hours ago
Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Trump urges Thailand and Cambodia to uphold ceasefire

21 hours ago
Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand? | Thaiger Travel Guides

Is it better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand?

21 hours ago
Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

21 hours ago
Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket businessman accuses Pakistani national of illegally running businesses on his land

21 hours ago
Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani man kills brother over family farm dispute

22 hours ago
Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road | Thaiger Phuket News

Misunderstanding sparks fight between Thai and foreign women on Bangla Road

23 hours ago
Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand unveils 800k tax deductions under TISA plan

23 hours ago
BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA expands WFH plan to battle air pollution

24 hours ago
17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

17 South Korean and Chinese scammers arrested in Bangkok and Pattaya

24 hours ago
Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces | Thaiger Thailand News

Photo of Thai PM with Cambodian governor resurfaces

1 day ago
Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man and Norwegian woman arrested in drug raid at Phuket luxury villa

1 day ago
Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Rocket fire and armed exchanges continue along Thai–Cambodian border

1 day ago
Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tank operator killed in border clash remembered by family

1 day ago
Sports NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 10, 2025, 10:55 AM
120 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.