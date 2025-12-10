Wrong flag, incorrect medal tally, and lip-sync error disrupt SEA Games opener

The opening ceremony of the 2025 SEA Games at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium last night, December 9, sparked widespread criticism after a series of errors, including a wrong national flag, incorrect medal numbers, and a lip-sync mishap.

Public scrutiny over this year’s SEA Games, Thailand’s seventh time hosting, began long before the ceremony. Thai visual and lighting designer Rueangrith “Ton” Suntisuk previously accused the government of cancelling his design for the opening and closing ceremonies just one month before the event.

Ton said he and his team had been working on the project for seven months but received no explanation. He also expressed sympathy for the new design team, who were left with only a month to prepare.

Budget concerns also added to the drama. A 300-million-baht renovation of the SEA Games swimming pool drew heavy criticism online after a Facebook page revealed unusually high prices for various equipment and installation.

Despite the disputes, many Thais were eager to watch the opening ceremony. However, mistakes quickly drew attention, starting with the drone display. The drones formed the number “547” to represent this year’s gold medal tally, but the correct number is 574.

A second mistake appeared during a video presentation on the stadium’s large screen. The segment showing the history of the SEA Games stated that Indonesia hosted the 1997 Games, but the flag shown was that of Singapore.

This followed a previous incident in which the event’s official Facebook page mistakenly used the flags of Laos and Vietnam for Indonesia and Thailand in match schedules.

Another issue emerged when Thai-Belgian singer Violette Wautier addressed criticism of her performance. Violette performed the official SEA Games theme song, 1%, alongside rappers Twopee Southside and F.Hero. Viewers complained that her vocals clashed with the backing track and accused her of singing poorly.

Violette later explained on her Facebook page that the organisers instructed all three performers to lip-sync due to technical limitations. She focused on the lip-sync, but her microphone was unexpectedly turned on, causing her real voice to be broadcast.

She said the mistake damaged her reputation, image, and professional dignity, adding that she could only clarify the situation afterwards to protect herself.

Spring News reported additional issues at this year’s event, including delays in issuing press ID cards, leaving foreign journalists confused, and delays in athlete allowances, which disrupted several Thai athletes.