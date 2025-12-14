Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

Yesterday, on December 13, over 2,500 Indian dealers and employees, led by renowned Indian real estate investor Gokul Kripa, gathered at Samae San Beach on Koh Larn island.

They aimed to set three Guinness World Records, demonstrating Indian unity while promoting tourism in Chon Buri province. The event, organised by GOKUL KRIPA SALES AND MARKETING PVT. LTD., was led by Managing Director Sumerji and board members Ganga Singhji, Foolchandji, and Rajeshji, alongside Gokul Kripa, a significant figure in India’s real estate industry.

Participants attempted three ambitious records: creating the largest Indian national flag ever displayed on Thai soil, coordinating a parade of over 60 speedboats adorned with Indian flags across the sea, and delivering the longest speech to a live audience of 2,500 people.

The event’s planning and management were handled by Booking Window DMC Thailand, a prominent Destination Management Company known for organising large-scale international events in countries like Thailand, Bali, Dubai, Vietnam, and India.

Hemtrip, a leading tour operator, collaborated on logistics. The professional team from Booking Window DMC ensured the event’s smooth execution, underscoring Thailand’s status as a top-tier global tourism destination.

Beyond the record-setting attempts, the event highlighted the strong ties between India and Thailand, showcasing visionary leadership and expert event management while fostering cross-cultural collaboration, mutual respect, shared values, and long-term partnership opportunities.

Organisers estimate that the influx of visitors generated over 150 million baht (approximately US$4.5 million) in economic activity, boosting local tourism in Pattaya through accommodations, transportation, and related services.

This significant gathering not only celebrated Indian heritage on foreign shores but also reinforced Thailand’s position as a premier hub for incentive travel and large-scale corporate events, attracting high-spending international groups as the tourism sector continues to recover, reported by the Pattaya News.