Phuket to fast-track 21m baht tourism and infrastructure push

The government has approved four priority projects in Phuket to boost tourism, improve infrastructure and enhance local livelihoods, officials confirmed during a site visit.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Aree Krainara visited Phuket yesterday, November 21, to accelerate progress on the initiatives, which will be funded through central government reserves and agency budgets. His visit was part of an ongoing government effort to support high-priority regional projects.

Aree arrived at Provincial Hall at 9.30am yesterday alongside Police Colonel Prateep Charoenkan, Deputy Chief Inspector General for the Southern and Southern Border Regions, and representatives from the working group of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

They were welcomed by Phuket Governor Nirat Phongsitthaworn, along with other senior provincial officials. Governor Nirat briefed the delegation on the island’s surging High Season tourist arrivals, particularly from international flights, and outlined infrastructure challenges that come with growing demand.

“The province is accelerating development of Phuket International Airport, transport networks and public services to align with Smart City goals.”

Aree later chaired a policy meeting with regional department heads to outline government priorities for Phuket and listen to feedback from local agencies. Vice Governor Adul Chuthong also attended.

Aree emphasised that Deputy PM Phiphat is focused on enhancing public utilities and services that directly improve people’s lives.

“Both central reserve funds and agency budgets are being used to deliver visible improvements to residents.”

According to the report, Phuket has secured central budget support for fiscal year 2026 totalling 21.7 million baht across four approved projects.

The largest, a 9.9 million baht upgrade to Highway 3033 in Thalang, aims to ease congestion, improve safety and support the growing tourism sector.

The second initiative, Phuket Safe Destination, worth 1.8 million baht, will promote safety standards and boost tourist confidence through campaigns led by the Tourism and Sports Office.

A 5 million baht project dubbed OTOP Phuket on Tour: 2 The Towns will create new marketing channels for local products, supporting community businesses and tourism.

The Phuket Fabric Local to Global Creative Arts project, also budgeted at 5 million baht, aims to uplift the identity and market reach of Phuket’s traditional textiles, reported The Phuket News.

Aree said robust monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure effective implementation, adding that the combined efforts will boost Phuket’s economic resilience and improve long-term quality of life.