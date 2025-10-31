Why trade Forex and crypto only? Here are 8 asset classes you can trade with FP Markets

When people talk about trading, trading currencies (Forex) or cryptocurrencies immediately comes to mind. But the reality is, the global financial market offers countless alternative assets worth noting. Each moves according to different economic cycles, news events, and supply-demand dynamics.

Limiting your investments to just one or two asset types is like putting all your eggs in one basket. When that specific market fluctuates in the wrong direction, your entire portfolio takes a heavy hit. Diversification across various asset classes is, therefore, the key to building sustainable success.

FP Markets, a globally trusted broker with over 20 years of experience, understands this need perfectly. That’s why they’ve expanded beyond Forex, gathering over 10,000+ CFD instruments from around the world into a single trading account, allowing traders to seize opportunities in all market conditions.

Now with 24/7 support for their clients, trading has become more convenient than ever.

Eight asset classes you can trade with FP Markets

1. Forex

The world’s largest and most popular market. Trade CFDs on over 70 currency pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics, allowing you to speculate on global currency movements 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

2. Shares

Gain access to the world’s biggest companies, such as Apple, Tesla, Amazon, or NVIDIA. Trade Share CFDs on over 10,000 companies from major stock exchanges (US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong) without needing to purchase the full-priced stock.

3. Indices

Instead of picking individual stocks, you can trade Index CFDs to speculate on the direction of an entire stock market. This includes the S&P 500 (representing 500 large US companies), the NASDAQ 100 (tech-heavy), or the SET50 (Thai stocks). This is ideal for investing based on the broader economic picture.

4. Metals

The timeless classic assets, gold and silver, are used by investors worldwide as safe-haven assets during times of market volatility or high inflation. Trading metal CFDs is a crucial strategy for hedging risk.

5. Energy

Crude oil (both WTI and Brent) and natural gas are highly volatile assets, sensitive to geopolitical news and OPEC policies. This creates opportunities for short-term profits for traders who closely follow the news.

6. Soft commodities

This opens up investment opportunities in everyday goods like coffee, sugar, cocoa, or cotton. The prices of these commodities often move based on weather patterns and real-world consumer demand, offering another way to diversify away from the stock market.

7. Cryptocurrencies

The fastest-growing market in the digital age. FP Markets allows you to trade CFDs on leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more, without the hassle of opening a digital wallet. You can speculate on both rising and falling prices.

8. Bonds & ETFs

Go a step further by trading CFDs on government bonds, considered one of the most stable assets, or ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), which bundle various assets together. This helps you easily diversify your risk with a single trade.

Why trade multiple assets with FP Markets?

Having 8 asset classes to choose from in one place doesn’t mean you have to trade them all. It means “When opportunity knocks, you are ready.”

Diversify your risk: When stocks fall, gold might rise. When currencies are volatile, oil might present an opportunity.

Low trading costs: With a raw account, spreads start from 0.0 pips and commissions are low, helping you secure profits more easily.

World-class platforms: Choose the tool you’re most comfortable with, whether it’s MT4, MT5, cTrader or TradingView.

Maximum security: Regulated by top-tier authorities in Europe (CySEC), Australia (ASIC), Global (St. Vincent & the Grenadines), South Africa (FSCA), Seychelles (FSA) and Kenya (CMA), ensuring your funds are secure.

Don’t limit your opportunities to just one market. Start exploring new assets you’ve never traded before.

Open a live account with FP Markets and start building a global portfolio that fits your style.

Press release