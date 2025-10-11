Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers

City leaders explore fresh tourism strategies with global partners

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal21 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya officials held a meeting with extreme sports leaders to discuss hosting international events aimed at boosting tourism and economic growth.

In a recent high-level meeting, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, City Secretary Phumpipat Kamolnath, and Acting Director of the Tourism and Sports Bureau Wipawadee Wongsuwan met with Apichat Rutnin, President of the Asian Extreme Sports Federation, and Pascal Filippi, Managing Director of the Federation, to explore a bold new vision for the beach city.

The talks focused on organising global-scale extreme sports events, including skateboarding, BMX, freestyle motocross, and other high-adrenaline competitions. Officials hope these events will help Pattaya carve out a fresh identity as Asia’s capital of action-packed sports tourism.

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | News by Thaiger

“By embracing extreme sports, we’re tapping into a new generation of tourists. This strategy has the potential to drive long-term economic growth, diversify our attractions, and cement Pattaya’s position as a major international tourism and sports hub.”

The meeting also included a discussion on creative event formats designed to appeal to both professional athletes and spectators. The goal, according to attendees, is not just to stage competitions but to create an immersive sports experience that puts Pattaya on the global map for adrenaline junkies, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya eyes extreme sports fame to woo global thrill-seekers | News by Thaiger

City leaders are optimistic that the venture will attract a fresh wave of international visitors, particularly younger travellers seeking adventure-based holidays. With the global extreme sports market on the rise, Pattaya hopes to ride the trend and set itself apart from more traditional beach destinations.

Pattaya’s tourism sector, which was hit hard during the Covid pandemic, has been actively diversifying its offerings beyond nightlife and beaches. Recent campaigns have included wellness retreats, family-friendly attractions, and now, adrenaline-fuelled events aimed at the Gen Z and millennial crowd.

If the plan gains traction, residents and visitors alike could soon see Pattaya hosting major international sporting events, generating not only thrills but economic benefits for the entire region.

