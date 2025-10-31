Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife

Officers uses stun gun to subdue target after prolonged rooftop confrontation escalates

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 31, 2025, 4:19 PM
Photo via Channel 7

A Thai man today, October 31, had a public outburst while attempting to reconcile with his ex-wife and bit a police officer who tried to intervene.

Officers from Mueang Lop Buri Police Station arrived at a three-storey building in the Tha Sala sub-district after receiving reports of a man behaving erratically. Police also coordinated with a medical team from King Narai Hospital and members of the Ruam Katanyu Rescue Foundation.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as 44 year old Prachuap, on the roof of the building. The ground floor houses a mobile phone shop owned by his ex-wife, 44 year old Aree.

Aree was seen talking to Prachuap on the phone, pleading with him to come down. Despite Aree’s pleas, Prachuap refused. Police officers also tried to convince him to resolve matters peacefully, but to no avail.

Aree told police that she had lived with Prachuap for about two years before they separated eight months ago. Recently, he contacted her asking to get back together, even though he already had a new wife.

Thai man bites police during rampage in Lop Buri
Photo via Channel 7

After she refused, Prachuap reportedly climbed up behind the building late at night and tried to break into her room, but she had locked the door. The following morning, he began acting aggressively, prompting a police response.

After several hours, Prachuap appeared ready to come down. However, when he saw the large number of police officers, he climbed back up the building.

Police officer bitten by suspect
Photo via Channel 7

Officers tried to bring him down, but he resisted, shouting insults and biting the hand of an officer, causing heavy bleeding.

Police then fired a stun gun at him three times to subdue him before restraining and taking him for medical evaluation.

Prachuap was taken to the hospital for treatment and urine testing for drugs. The test results were not made public, and no charges have been filed, according to a report from Channel 7.

