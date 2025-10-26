Trump pushes Thai-Cambodian peace declaration during Malaysia visit

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Kuala Lumpur today, on October 26, preceding a signing ceremony for a ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, according to a government statement.

The agreement, described as a ‘declaration’ rather than a peace deal, is intended to signal a desire to normalise relations, stated a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson yesterday, on October 25.

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on Friday, on October 24, had cast uncertainty over the prime minister’s participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Malaysia’s capital.

Anutin delayed his planned trip to Kuala Lumpur to chair an emergency Cabinet meeting on royal funeral arrangements, with flags at Government House lowered to half-mast as the nation entered mourning.

Anutin informed reporters on Saturday of his plans to travel to Kuala Lumpur on Sunday for the signing, postponing his trip by one day.

He mentioned that the signing would take place in the morning, allowing him to return to Bangkok to attend a ceremony for the Queen Mother in the afternoon.

Picture courtesy of CNN

Trump has been urging Thailand and Cambodia to sign a peace declaration during his Asia visit. A spokesperson for Anutin recently noted that the US president was leveraging his demand for an agreement as a tool in trade negotiations.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura, speaking in Malaysia on Saturday, indicated that both Thai and Cambodian parties were attempting to reschedule the signing to noon on Sunday to accommodate Anutin.

Nikorndej clarified that the two nations would sign a ‘declaration’ rather than a ‘peace deal,’ indicating a commitment to reviewing their relations and working towards normalisation and diplomatic relations.

‘It’s just the beginning, it’s not an end in itself,’ Nikorndej commented, acknowledging Trump’s commendable support for peace.

The declaration’s signing is expected to be a pivotal element of Trump’s attendance at the ASEAN summit. The US president played a role in securing a ceasefire between the countries following military clashes along their border in July.

At the time, he had threatened to halt trade deals unless the conflicts ceased.

Trump remarked en route to Malaysia that his visit was partly due to the significant role played by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in stopping the hostilities.

‘One of the reasons I’m going to Malaysia is they were very, very much involved in the whole thing,’ Trump shared with reporters on Air Force One. ‘Thailand and all. I told the leader of Malaysia, who’s a very good man, I said, I think I owe you a trip,’ according to Bangkok Post.

