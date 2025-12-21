SEA Games 2025: Thailand Tops Final Medal Table

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games concluded on December 20 in Thailand, closing nearly two weeks of competition that brought together the region’s top athletes in Bangkok and Chonburi. The 2025 edition marked a symbolic return to Thailand, where the SEA Games were first held in 1959, and reinforced the country’s position as a regional sporting hub.

From December 9 to 20, a total of 13,657 athletes competed across 50 medal sports, ranging from Olympic disciplines such as athletics, swimming, and weightlifting to traditional regional events like sepak takraw. Ten Southeast Asian nations took part: Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Brunei Darussalam, and Timor-Leste. Cambodia withdrew its delegation on December 10, citing safety concerns.

Thailand delivered a dominant performance on home soil, finishing first in the medal standings with 233 gold medals and a total of 499 medals. The gold tally marked a new national record for Thailand at the SEA Games and reflected depth across a wide range of sports, from track and field to combat and team events.

Indonesia placed second with 91 gold medals and 333 total medals, while Vietnam finished third with 87 golds and 278 medals. Malaysia ranked fourth, supported by strong showings in badminton and sepak takraw, while Singapore completed the top five with 52 gold medals.

The Philippines earned 50 gold medals and finished sixth, recording one of the highest total medal counts at the Games. Myanmar, Lao PDR, Brunei Darussalam, and Timor-Leste also secured podium finishes, despite smaller delegations.

Badminton produced the first medals of the Games, with Singapore earning bronze in the women’s team event. The final medal was decided in sepak takraw, where Malaysia claimed gold, closing the competition.

Below is the final official medal table for the 2025 SEA Games, as compiled by Olympics.com.

2025 SEA Games Final Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Thailand 233 154 112 499 2 Indonesia 91 111 131 333 3 Vietnam 87 81 110 278 4 Malaysia 57 57 117 231 5 Singapore 52 61 89 202 6 Philippines 50 73 154 277 7 Myanmar 3 21 49 73 8 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 2 9 28 39 9 Brunei Darussalam 1 3 5 9 10 Timor-Leste 0 1 7 8

The medal standings highlight both Thailand’s dominance as host nation and the growing competitiveness of Southeast Asian sport as the region looks ahead to future international events.