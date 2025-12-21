SEA Games 2025: Thailand Tops Final Medal Table

Hosts set record gold haul as Southeast Asia’s athletes compete across 50 sports at the 33rd SEA Games

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 10:01 AM
80 2 minutes read
SEA Games 2025: Thailand Tops Final Medal Table | Thaiger

The 33rd Southeast Asian Games concluded on December 20 in Thailand, closing nearly two weeks of competition that brought together the region’s top athletes in Bangkok and Chonburi. The 2025 edition marked a symbolic return to Thailand, where the SEA Games were first held in 1959, and reinforced the country’s position as a regional sporting hub.

From December 9 to 20, a total of 13,657 athletes competed across 50 medal sports, ranging from Olympic disciplines such as athletics, swimming, and weightlifting to traditional regional events like sepak takraw. Ten Southeast Asian nations took part: Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Brunei Darussalam, and Timor-Leste. Cambodia withdrew its delegation on December 10, citing safety concerns.

Thailand delivered a dominant performance on home soil, finishing first in the medal standings with 233 gold medals and a total of 499 medals. The gold tally marked a new national record for Thailand at the SEA Games and reflected depth across a wide range of sports, from track and field to combat and team events.photo via SSL Gold Cup

Indonesia placed second with 91 gold medals and 333 total medals, while Vietnam finished third with 87 golds and 278 medals. Malaysia ranked fourth, supported by strong showings in badminton and sepak takraw, while Singapore completed the top five with 52 gold medals.

The Philippines earned 50 gold medals and finished sixth, recording one of the highest total medal counts at the Games. Myanmar, Lao PDR, Brunei Darussalam, and Timor-Leste also secured podium finishes, despite smaller delegations.

Badminton produced the first medals of the Games, with Singapore earning bronze in the women’s team event. The final medal was decided in sepak takraw, where Malaysia claimed gold, closing the competition.

Below is the final official medal table for the 2025 SEA Games, as compiled by Olympics.com.

Related Articles

2025 SEA Games Final Medal Table

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Thailand 233 154 112 499
2 Indonesia 91 111 131 333
3 Vietnam 87 81 110 278
4 Malaysia 57 57 117 231
5 Singapore 52 61 89 202
6 Philippines 50 73 154 277
7 Myanmar 3 21 49 73
8 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 2 9 28 39
9 Brunei Darussalam 1 3 5 9
10 Timor-Leste 0 1 7 8

The medal standings highlight both Thailand’s dominance as host nation and the growing competitiveness of Southeast Asian sport as the region looks ahead to future international events.

Latest Thailand News
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

6 minutes ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

19 hours ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

20 hours ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

21 hours ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

22 hours ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

23 hours ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

2 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

2 days ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

2 days ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

2 days ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

2 days ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

2 days ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

2 days ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

2 days ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

2 days ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

2 days ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

2 days ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

2 days ago
New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers | Thaiger Thailand News

New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers

2 days ago
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

3 days ago
Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

3 days ago
Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple | Thaiger Thailand News

Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

3 days ago
Sports NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 10:01 AM
80 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.