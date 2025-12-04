Minister denies hiring designer amid SEA Games ceremony controversy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 4:59 PM
53 2 minutes read
Minister denies hiring designer amid SEA Games ceremony controversy | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กระทรวงการท่องเที่ยวและกีฬา

The Sports and Tourism Minister responded to the controversy over the cancelled SEA Games ceremony design, insisting that no hiring contract was ever made with the designer or his team.

The drama began after Thai visual and lighting designer Rueangrith “Ton” Suntisuk shared on December 2 that he and his team had been working on the opening and closing ceremony designs for SEA Games 2025 for more than seven months. However, the project was suddenly taken over by another team without any explanation.

According to Ton, the official who had been in contact with him stopped responding in October. He later discovered that another team had begun working on the project. Despite his efforts to seek clarification, he received no reply from any government agency.

Ton decided to halt all his work and cancel arrangements with performance teams he had contracted for the ceremonies. He said the incident did not affect his business financially but left him deeply disappointed, as all the creative ideas and efforts were wasted.

His post sparked widespread discussion online. Many people in the creative industry expressed sympathy and criticised the government’s working processes for being overly complicated and lacking transparency.

SEA Game design controversy
Photo via Facebook/ Rueangrith Suntisuk Ton

Yesterday, Sports and Tourism Minister, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, addressed the issue at a press conference, saying the accusations damaged him because he was blamed without any opportunity to clarify the matter.

Atthakorn insisted he had no knowledge of Ton’s involvement and that no hiring was made by the ministry at that period.

Related Articles

He explained that he assumed his role on October 1, and at that time, the budget for the SEA Games had not yet been approved. The budget for the opening and closing ceremonies, totalling 450 million baht, was only approved in mid-October.

Thai designer claims his SEA Games design cancelled
Photo via Facebook/ Rueangrith Suntisuk Ton

Atthakorn said it would have been impossible for any official to contact or hire Ton’s team before the budget approval. According to Channel 7, he stated…

“If the designer claims he worked on the project for seven months and spoke with any state agency, then he must be able to identify who he spoke to. The ministry never appointed any team or carried out any hiring during that period.”

Wrong flags in Thai SEA Games
Photo via The MATTER

The SEA Games controversy did not end there. Netizens recently criticised the event’s official Facebook page for using incorrect national flags in the football and futsal match schedule between Indonesia and Thailand, placing the flags of Laos and Vietnam instead.

The page also drew backlash for using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate an image to promote the SEA Games virtual run activity.

AI generated image for SEA Game sparks drama
Photo via The MATTER

Latest Thailand News
Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Iconic Thai voice actress behind Conan and Suneo passes away

14 seconds ago
Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens call out Cambodia’s Miss Charm video

1 hour ago
South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man allegedly pours hot water over Thai girlfriend out of jealousy

1 hour ago
BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5 | Thaiger Bangkok News

BTS and MRT offer free rides for dads on Father’s Day, December 5

1 hour ago
Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri spa denies responsibility on client loses gold worth 300,000 baht

2 hours ago
Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish tourist erupts at Trat bus terminal after missing final airport bus

3 hours ago
Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Phetchaburi homeowner shoots intruder after repeated break-ins

3 hours ago
AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost | Thaiger Thailand News

AOT to hike airport tax in 2026, eyes 10 billion baht revenue boost

3 hours ago
Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique introduces scenic mode and cuts hours after SkyFlyers noise complaints

4 hours ago
Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for a view? SkyFlyers is one of the world’s tallest rides, now open in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils six eco-friendly tax measures for 2027

5 hours ago
Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign suspect flees after stabbing British man outside Phuket nightclub

5 hours ago
Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Road deaths

Dashcam exposes false account after Thai driver kills British woman in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi driver attempts suicide over 35,000 baht repair cost

7 hours ago
Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress denies fraud as police seize 10 million baht in assets

7 hours ago
Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser | Thaiger Thailand News

Dumbhead dispute: Miss Universe 2025 winner faces defamation complaint from Thai organiser

23 hours ago
Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police bust warehouse with 160,000 fake masks and cosmetics

24 hours ago
Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai illegal worker in South Korea seeks help after losing fingers while working

1 day ago
See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

See Tulips blooming right now in Bangkok at Suan Luang Rama IX Flower Festival 2025

1 day ago
Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid | Thaiger Crime News

Ten foreigners arrested in Koh Phangan poker raid

1 day ago
Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Ex-homeless Chiang Mai man wins 18 million baht lottery

1 day ago
Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian tourist apologises for placing feet on seat of Trang-Phuket bus

1 day ago
How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year? | Thaiger Visa Information

How hard is it to get a Thai visa during Christmas and the New Year?

1 day ago
Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attempts suicide after setting girlfriend on fire at supermarket

1 day ago
Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play | Thaiger Hot News

Austrian man dies in Phuket hotel, police rule out foul play

1 day ago
Politics NewsSports NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 4, 2025, 4:59 PM
53 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.