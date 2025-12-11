Vietnam protests after Thailand shows wrong flag again at SEA Games

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 4:44 PM
85 1 minute read
Vietnam protests after Thailand shows wrong flag again at SEA Games | Thaiger
Photo by Achmad Ibrahim via AP

Vietnam reportedly lodged a formal complaint today, December 11, after Thailand once again displayed the wrong national flag during a 2025 SEA Games event, marking the third flag error since the competition began.

The first mistake surfaced when the official SEA Games Facebook page posted graphics for football and futsal fixtures, showing Laos’ flag in place of Indonesia’s and Vietnam’s flag in place of Thailand’s.

Another blunder occurred during the opening ceremony at the Rajamangala National Stadium on December 9, when the host highlighted Indonesia’s role as the host nation in 1997 but mistakenly displayed the Singaporean flag.

Thana Chaiprasit, head of the Thai athletes’ delegation, confirmed that Vietnam raised the issue during a meeting with all participating countries earlier today. The Vietnamese representative pointed out that an incorrect flag appeared again during the 3×3 basketball event.

The country stressed that they had already notified the organiser and urged Thailand to conduct a full system check to prevent further errors.

Vietnam athletes in SEA Games
Photo by Achmad Ibrahim via AP

Laos, which also experienced flag-related mistakes, supported Vietnam’s complaint and pressed the host nation to resolve the problem urgently.

Beyond the flag issues, Malaysia raised several concerns during the meeting. The delegation reported limited halal food options, only chicken and fish were available, and highlighted transport problems, including delays in getting athletes to the airport. Malaysia also noted accommodation mix-ups affecting its men’s football team in Chiang Mai.

Related Articles
Flag issue in SEA Games
Photo by Achmad Ibrahim via AP

The 2025 SEA Games in Thailand has faced several controversies since the early stages of preparation. These included the use of AI-generated graphics, incorrect gold medal counts displayed during the opening ceremony’s drone show, and a lip-sync mishap that forced Thai-Belgian singer Violette Wautier to publicly defend herself.

The event was further overshadowed by a dispute over the ceremony’s visual and lighting design after a Thai designer accused the government of scrapping his work a month before the games, despite him spending seven months developing the concept.

Latest Thailand News
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

18 seconds ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

57 minutes ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

1 hour ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

2 hours ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

2 hours ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

2 hours ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

3 hours ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

3 hours ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

5 hours ago
Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

5 hours ago
Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

5 hours ago
Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

6 hours ago
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

6 hours ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

7 hours ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

7 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

23 hours ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

23 hours ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

24 hours ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

1 day ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

1 day ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

1 day ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

1 day ago
Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Jamaican beauty queen in critical condition after stage fall in Thailand

1 day ago
Sports NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 11, 2025, 4:44 PM
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.