Rajadamnern Stadium’s historic 80th anniversary ends with record-breaking Muay Thai night

Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium closed a landmark chapter in Muay Thai history with its R80 Rajadamnern Anniversary event, delivering elite-level fights, packed stands, and the largest bonus payout ever recorded at the legendary venue.

December 28, 2025
For 80 years, Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium has been the place where Muay Thai earns its reputation the hard way. Blood, sweat, elbows, and careers have all been left on that canvas. To mark eight decades of history, the stadium didn’t throw a polite ceremony or a nostalgia tour. It did what it does best, it threw fights.

Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium, one of the most iconic Muay Thai arenas in the world, concluded its 80th anniversary celebrations with the “R80 Rajadamnern Anniversary” event, a night that has already been etched into Thai sporting history. The event brought together top-tier fighters from Thailand and abroad, showcasing the power, technique, and tradition of Muay Thai before a full house of passionate fans.Photo via Rajadamnern Stadium

The anniversary event set a new benchmark for prize money at Rajadamnern, with total fight purses and bonuses exceeding 4.8 million baht. Of that amount, 4.5 million baht was distributed in performance bonuses alone, marking the highest bonus payout in the stadium’s eight-decade history.

Mr Thianchai Pisitwutthinan, Chief Executive Officer of Global Sports Ventures Co Ltd (GSV), Executive Director of Rajadamnern Stadium, and Chairman of Rajadamnern World Series (RWS), said the night represented more than just another fight card.

“This event marks a truly significant moment in Muay Thai history,” he said. “The R80 Rajadamnern Anniversary is not only a celebration of 80 years of Rajadamnern Stadium, but a statement of where Muay Thai is heading in the modern era. Every fighter showed heart, discipline, and respect for the art. That is what makes Rajadamnern special.”

The main event featured a highly anticipated super fight in the super welterweight division between Daniel Rodriguez, the Rajadamnern 154-pound champion, and Petchmorakot Bangmadklongtan, the 160-pound middleweight champion. Fighting across weight classes for the first time, both athletes delivered a fast-paced and physical contest. Rodriguez landed the cleaner, more consistent strikes across five rounds and secured a points victory, earning the 500,000 baht super fight winner’s bonus.Photo via Khaosod

The co-main event marked another historic collaboration between RWS and Japan’s RISE promotion. Rajadamnern 118-pound champion Charoensuk Boonlannamuaythai faced Kazuki Osaki, the RISE kickboxing world champion and a top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. Charoensuk controlled the bout with superior Muay Thai technique and ring control, winning by points after five rounds. The bout earned a combined bonus payout of 1.5 million baht, with both fighters rewarded for their performance.

Additional championship bouts added to the excitement. Khunseuknoi Boomdeksean defeated Petchsila W Uracha by points to claim the Rajadamnern super bantamweight title, receiving a 1 million baht bonus. Saengmanee S Saman Garment successfully defended his lightweight title against Somraknoi Muayded 789, earning a unanimous decision victory.

One of the night’s most dramatic finishes came when Ritthevada Petchyindee Academy stopped Russia’s Alexey Ulianov with a third-round elbow knockout, earning a 700,000 baht bonus. Photo via rajadamnern stadium

With packed crowds, international attention, and record-breaking payouts, the R80 Rajadamnern Anniversary event closed 2025 on a high note and reaffirmed Rajadamnern Stadium’s role as the global standard-bearer for authentic Muay Thai.

Fans can follow updates and highlights through RWS – Rajadamnern World Series on Facebook or via the official website at www.rajadamnern.com.

December 28, 2025
