Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 19, 2025, 2:48 PM
79
Photo via Freepik

Bangkok has been ranked the most-visited city in the world in 2025, according to a leading international survey, highlighting Thailand’s tourism rebound and reinforcing the capital’s global reputation as a top destination.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Aiyarin Phanrit confirmed the news, citing the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2025 by Euromonitor International, a global market research firm. The index places Bangkok at the top of the list with 30.3 million international arrivals this year, reflecting the success of the government’s tourism promotion policies and the hospitality of the Thai people.

Table showing the top 10 most-visited cities worldwide in 2025 ranked by international tourist arrivals
Photo via Euromonitor International

According to Aiyarin, the government sees the ranking as a major milestone in Thailand’s post-pandemic recovery, signalling not only the country’s appeal to international tourists but also the effectiveness of its air traffic infrastructure and marketing efforts.

Flight data from Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) shows a total of 904,796 flights were handled during the 2025 fiscal year, with a significant rise toward the end of the year. This includes 84,543 flights in December alone, and a projected 87,835 in January 2026. The trend is expected to continue, with 928,165 flights forecast for the next fiscal year, a 3% increase from the previous year.

Of those, international flights are projected to account for over half, with 473,364 expected, followed by 343,422 domestic flights and 111,379 overflights through Thai airspace.

For the upcoming New Year holiday period between 29 December and 7 January, authorities expect 27,632 flights, an average of 2,763 per day. Matichon reported that government agencies have been instructed to prepare comprehensive safety and traffic management measures to cope with the surge and minimise delays during the peak travel period.

In an earlier development, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) led 50 Thai businesses to the World Travel Market (WTM) 2025 in London, targeting high-value traveller segments such as wellness enthusiasts, responsible tourists and luxury holidaymakers. A Health & Wellness Trade Meet is planned for this year, with premium holistic experiences to be promoted from 2026.

