Thailand’s rising stars in global single-seater racing

Thailand has never really been a household name in single-seater racing, not until recently, at least. Formula One’s breakthrough in popularity, thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series,

As Formula 1 and single-seater racing categories continue to flourish as of late, Thailand’s growing presence in said international racing series has followed suit.

With one driver competing at the pinnacle of Formula One and two more showing great promise in their ascent towards F1, Thailand now has representation across every major tier of single-seater motorsport.

Here’s a closer look at the three Thai drivers shaping the country’s future on the global stage.

Alex Albon: Thailand’s established force in Formula One

Alex Albon remains Thailand’s leading figure in the world of single-seater racing. Born in London to a Thai mother, Albon represents the Thai flag in Formula One and has become widely respected for his current tenure at Williams Racing. But more on that later.

His journey began in karting before progressing through Formula Renault, FIA Formula 3, and GP3. Early on in his career, Albon faced the first of many setbacks throughout his career when he was dropped from the Red Bull junior programme in 2012.

Instead of fading from contention, Albon moulded himself through resilience and work ethic, culminating in a standout Formula 2 season in 2018, finishing third overall, and gaining a promotion to Formula One, driving for Toro Rosso (Now Visa Cashapp Racing Bulls) in his debut season in 2019.

Just 12 races into his rookie season, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing to replace the struggling Pierre Gasly. Albon scored two podiums in 2020 but struggled to adapt to the team’s increasingly demanding car before eventually being phased out of the race seat at the end of the season.

After a year as Red Bull’s reserve, he returned to the grid with Williams in 2022 and has since re-established himself as a calm, reliable presence and key part of the team’s long-term rebuilding strategy. As of the 2025 season, Albon continues to carry the Thai flag at the highest level of single-seater racing.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak: A rising Thai talent set for Formula 2

Bangkok-born Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak emerged as Thailand’s next major prospect. After building his foundation in karting across Asia, Europe, and the US, he transitioned into Formula 4, competing in the UAE, British, and Spanish championships before joining the FIA Formula 3 grid in 2024.

2025 marked his breakthrough season. Racing with Campos, Tasanapol delivered a series of standout results, including victories at Silverstone, Hungary, and Monza. His Monza win helped secure Campos’ first-ever FIA Formula 3 Teams’ Championship, and his seventh-place overall finish demonstrated both maturity and sharp racecraft.

Tasanapol is confirmed to race in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2026 with ART Grand Prix, one of the most competitive teams in the category. With F2 sitting just one step below Formula One, he is now firmly positioned among the most exciting young Thai drivers to watch.

Nandhavud “Jem” Bhirombhakdi: Thailand’s newest Formula 3 contender

Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi, also known as Jem, represents the newest wave of Thai talent in European single-seater racing. After graduating from karting into Formula 4 in 2022, he gained experience across the UAE, German, Italian, and Central European championships before stepping up to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2024.

He continued his development in 2025 with Trident Motorsport, scoring points across the season and showing clear improvement in one of Europe’s toughest junior categories.

Jem’s progress has now earned him a major opportunity as he is confirmed to race for DAMS Lucas Oil in the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Championship, making him the youngest Thai driver currently on the FIA Road to F1 pathway.

A new era for Thai single-seater racing

With Albon at the top of Formula One, Tasanapol preparing for his Formula 2 debut, and Jem stepping into Formula 3, Thailand now has representation at every major level of the single-seater pyramid. These three drivers showcase different stages of the journey, but together they signal a growing Thai influence in international motorsport and a promising future for the nation’s rising racing talent.