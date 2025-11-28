Thailand’s rising stars in global single-seater racing

The growing momentum behind Thailand’s newest generation of international racers towards Formula 1

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 28, 2025, 4:05 PM
65 3 minutes read
Thailand’s rising stars in global single-seater racing | Thaiger
Photos taken from the Atlassian Williams Racing, Khaosod English, and Formula 3 websites

Thailand has never really been a household name in single-seater racing, not until recently, at least. Formula One’s breakthrough in popularity, thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive series,

As Formula 1 and single-seater racing categories continue to flourish as of late, Thailand’s growing presence in said international racing series has followed suit.

With one driver competing at the pinnacle of Formula One and two more showing great promise in their ascent towards F1, Thailand now has representation across every major tier of single-seater motorsport.

Here’s a closer look at the three Thai drivers shaping the country’s future on the global stage.

Alex Albon: Thailand’s established force in Formula One

Alex Albon races for Williams, representing Thailand in Formula One's single-seater competitions.
Alex Albon and him driving for the Atlassian Williams Racing team in 2025 | Photos taken from the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 and Motorsports Week websites

Alex Albon remains Thailand’s leading figure in the world of single-seater racing. Born in London to a Thai mother, Albon represents the Thai flag in Formula One and has become widely respected for his current tenure at Williams Racing. But more on that later.

His journey began in karting before progressing through Formula Renault, FIA Formula 3, and GP3. Early on in his career, Albon faced the first of many setbacks throughout his career when he was dropped from the Red Bull junior programme in 2012.

Instead of fading from contention, Albon moulded himself through resilience and work ethic, culminating in a standout Formula 2 season in 2018, finishing third overall, and gaining a promotion to Formula One, driving for Toro Rosso (Now Visa Cashapp Racing Bulls) in his debut season in 2019.

Related Articles

Just 12 races into his rookie season, he was promoted to Red Bull Racing to replace the struggling Pierre Gasly. Albon scored two podiums in 2020 but struggled to adapt to the team’s increasingly demanding car before eventually being phased out of the race seat at the end of the season.

After a year as Red Bull’s reserve, he returned to the grid with Williams in 2022 and has since re-established himself as a calm, reliable presence and key part of the team’s long-term rebuilding strategy. As of the 2025 season, Albon continues to carry the Thai flag at the highest level of single-seater racing.

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak: A rising Thai talent set for Formula 2

Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak celebrates a victory in FIA Formula 3, showcasing Thailand's rising single-seater talent.
Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak and him driving for the AIX Formula 3 team; he is set to race for Campos Racing next season | Photos taken from the Formula 3 and Formula 1 websites

Bangkok-born Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak emerged as Thailand’s next major prospect. After building his foundation in karting across Asia, Europe, and the US, he transitioned into Formula 4, competing in the UAE, British, and Spanish championships before joining the FIA Formula 3 grid in 2024.

2025 marked his breakthrough season. Racing with Campos, Tasanapol delivered a series of standout results, including victories at Silverstone, Hungary, and Monza. His Monza win helped secure Campos’ first-ever FIA Formula 3 Teams’ Championship, and his seventh-place overall finish demonstrated both maturity and sharp racecraft.

Tasanapol is confirmed to race in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2026 with ART Grand Prix, one of the most competitive teams in the category. With F2 sitting just one step below Formula One, he is now firmly positioned among the most exciting young Thai drivers to watch.

Nandhavud “Jem” Bhirombhakdi: Thailand’s newest Formula 3 contender

Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi competes for Trident in Formula 3, marking Thailand's emergence in single-seater racing.
Nandhavud “Jem” Bhirombhakdi in the PHM Racing suit and him driving for the Trident racing team | Photos taken from Khaosod English

Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi, also known as Jem, represents the newest wave of Thai talent in European single-seater racing. After graduating from karting into Formula 4 in 2022, he gained experience across the UAE, German, Italian, and Central European championships before stepping up to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2024.

He continued his development in 2025 with Trident Motorsport, scoring points across the season and showing clear improvement in one of Europe’s toughest junior categories.

Jem’s progress has now earned him a major opportunity as he is confirmed to race for DAMS Lucas Oil in the 2026 FIA Formula 3 Championship, making him the youngest Thai driver currently on the FIA Road to F1 pathway.

A new era for Thai single-seater racing

With Albon at the top of Formula One, Tasanapol preparing for his Formula 2 debut, and Jem stepping into Formula 3, Thailand now has representation at every major level of the single-seater pyramid. These three drivers showcase different stages of the journey, but together they signal a growing Thai influence in international motorsport and a promising future for the nation’s rising racing talent.

Latest Thailand News
3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists fined for running red light in Phuket after viral video

33 minutes ago
Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish arson suspect hides in Pattaya under fake German identity

1 hour ago
Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Heartbreaking video turns joyful as Thai man finds dogs left behind in floods

2 hours ago
Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven | Thaiger Thailand News

Debate after Hat Yai flood victims seen taking items from flooded 7-Eleven

3 hours ago
808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it&#8217;s as stacked as ever | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 rolls out Phase 2 lineup, and it’s as stacked as ever

4 hours ago
Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of 4 year old girl found after rescue boat accident in Hat Yai

5 hours ago
Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister walks out after question on southern flood mismanagement

5 hours ago
Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 55 flood deaths; police found over 100 bodies

6 hours ago
5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered | Thaiger Thailand News

5 Vietnamese nationals arrested after hidden heroin parcels uncovered

22 hours ago
3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees | Thaiger Koh Samui News

3 British nationals illegally run bar on Koh Samui using Thai nominees

23 hours ago
2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

1 day ago
Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man dies after birthday fishing trip accident in Pattaya

1 day ago
British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child? | Thaiger International Education

British, American, or IB curriculum in Thailand: Which one actually fits your child?

1 day ago
Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses chase fleeing Pakistani man who kills old Thai woman on zebra crossing

1 day ago
Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Typhoon Koto to miss Thailand but brings strong winds and colder weather

1 day ago
Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman searches for missing husband amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Family seeks urgent help as rescued man tries to stab them in Hat Yai

1 day ago
Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Government reports 33 deaths in floods in 7 southern provinces

1 day ago
Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78 | Thaiger Hot News

Prominent Thai royal figure M.C. Chulcherm Yukol dies aged 78

1 day ago
Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Rescue teams face gunfire and threats while assisting Hat Yai flood victims

1 day ago
Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian rescue leader breaks down in livestream amid Hat Yai flood crisis

2 days ago
Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies involvement in partner’s fatal fall from Nonthaburi condo

2 days ago
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

2 days ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

2 days ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

2 days ago
AutomotiveSports News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 28, 2025, 4:05 PM
65 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.