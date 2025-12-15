Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

Chattarin Siradakul Published: December 15, 2025, 4:51 PM
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger
Photo via IMM Thailand

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has tightened screening measures at airports this month after border clashes raised concerns that foreign mercenaries could enter under visa-free schemes.

The move follows growing concerns on social media from academics who warned that foreign mercenaries could pose a threat to national security. The analysts’ warnings came after new clashes that erupted along the Thai-Cambodian border, prompting authorities to tighten controls despite commercial flights between the two countries continuing as usual.

Police Lieutenant General Choengron Rimpadee, spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, said the national police chief and immigration commissioner had ordered stricter checks, particularly on two groups of visa-free arrivals:

  • Mercenaries from Eastern Europe and Northern Asia

  • Cambodian nationals arriving under the visa exemption scheme

Officials noted that with tensions escalating, it is unlikely that travellers from conflict areas are entering for legitimate tourism. Foreigners with legal business in Thailand are now being urged to apply for visas through Thai embassies to allow for screening before arrival.

Immigration officials held a meeting on December 11 with heads of five major airports, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai, to enforce the new measures. Between December 1 and 13, 185 foreign nationals were denied entry over security concerns.

FM91 reported that while immigration officials are tracking potential mercenary movements, they stressed that regular tourists will not be affected. Thailand is currently welcoming over 75,000 foreign visitors per day during the holiday period, and passport checks are limited to 45 seconds per person.

Suvarnabhumi Airport may experience longer queues during peak hours, with estimated wait times increasing from 20 to 40 minutes. However, immigration booths are now fully staffed to minimise delays.

Officials reassured that these measures will not affect the entry and exit of Thai citizens.

In related news, tourism operators want Thai authorities to clearly publicise new immigration rules after a rise in the number of tourists being denied entry.

Chattarin Siradakul Published: December 15, 2025, 4:51 PM
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.