Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

Two young siblings were rescued from their home in Nakhon Phanom province yesterday, January 19, after officials responded to a report of long-term abuse, following a plea from their teenage sister who had captured the alleged mistreatment on video.

The operation took place at around 10am in Na Wa municipality, Na Wa district. A seven year old girl and her six year old brother had been living with their aunt while their parents worked overseas.

The Be One Foundation, led by Chalida Palamat, coordinated with the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Office of Social Development and Human Security and local authorities to remove the children from the home immediately.

The children’s aunt, 33 year old Suda, was brought in for questioning. She admitted to physically disciplining the children but claimed her actions were meant as punishment because they were disobedient and struggled with homework.

Chalida said the case surfaced after the children’s 17 year old sister, unable to bear further abuse, secretly recorded videos and sent them to the foundation. She claimed the younger girl was often the target of harsh treatment, including being dragged across cold tiled floors in 10-degree Celsius weather and forced to complete schoolwork throughout the day, facing beatings if she failed.

The teenager also alleged a separate incident involving her uncle, the aunt’s husband. She said he once initiated a video call during which he exposed himself, told her he loved her, and offered 200 baht if she watched. When she refused, he allegedly pressured her to turn on her camera. She stated that her aunt confronted him after learning of the incident.

Chalida Palamat embraces two rescued siblings after child abuse case in Nakhon Phanom
Photo via Be One Foundation

Chalida noted that this case is a reminder that domestic abuse and sexual exploitation often occur behind closed doors and may go unreported due to fear or stigma. She urged communities to support whistleblowers and not blame those who come forward.

Khaosod reported that Suda denied rumours that she received 15,000 baht per month for the children’s care, saying the mother sent only 2,000 baht, and any additional funds from their grandmother went toward repaying debts.

Neighbours said they had noticed the children appearing withdrawn for years, but were afraid to intervene. They expressed relief that the children had finally been helped.

The siblings are now under the protection of social welfare authorities, who will oversee their psychological recovery and take legal action against those responsible for the abuse and misconduct.

Similarly, back in December, the Be One Foundation also rescued a five year old Thai girl after suffering repeated abuse by her stepmother in the Bang Khun Thian area of Bangkok. The rescue followed a report from a neighbour who witnessed the abuse for years and finally decided to take action.

