Rayong man forces wife into sex with his father and pimps her out

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 8, 2026, 10:26 AM
544 2 minutes read
Photo via Ejan

Key insights from the news

  • A 20-year-old Thai woman in Rayong sought help from local journalists after her husband forced her into sexual acts with his father and pimped her out for money.
  • The victim, who married her husband a year ago, reported ongoing abuse and was coerced into prostitution due to their insufficient income.
  • She managed to contact the media, leading to her rescue by police on January 7, after revealing her husband recorded and sold explicit videos of her online.
  • Both the husband and father-in-law were arrested the same day, but details of their interrogation and potential charges remain undisclosed.

A 20 year old Thai woman sought help from local journalists in Rayong province after her husband forced her to have sex with his father, sold explicit videos of her online, and pimped her out for money.

The victim contacted the local news Facebook page ZOOM Rayong to seek assistance. The outlet later arranged to meet her discreetly, listened to her account, and coordinated with officers from Nikhom Pattana Police Station, leading to her rescue yesterday, January 7.

The woman told the media that she married her 22 year old husband about a year ago. She worked at a shop in Rayong, while her husband sold ice cream. She said their combined income was not enough to cover daily expenses, leading her husband to force her into prostitution.

According to the victim, she had suffered abuse since early in the relationship. She claimed her husband forced her to engage in sexual acts with his father, recorded the encounters, and later sold the explicit videos online.

Thai woman forced into incest and prostitution by husband
Photo via Channel 7

She also alleged that her husband advertised her sexual services on social media. He took her to meet clients, waited nearby until the encounters ended to prevent her from escaping, and then brought her back home.

The woman said that if she refused to follow orders from her husband or his father, she was physically assaulted. Her phone was confiscated, and she was cut off from contact with family and friends. She eventually found a way to reach out to the media, asking for police help to escape the abuse.

The victim added that she is currently three months pregnant but does not know whether the father of the child is her husband, his father, or one of the clients, as some men refused to use protection.

Related Articles
Thai man forces wife to sell sex
The victim’s husband | Photo via Ejan

According to ZOOM Rayong, police arrested both men later the same day. However, officers have not yet disclosed details of the interrogation or the specific charges and penalties the suspects may face.

In a similar case reported in 2024, two young children on Koh Samui in Surat Thani were rescued after their father forced them into sexual exploitation in exchange for drugs.

In another case in 2023, a Thai man in Buriram was arrested for forcing his wife to trade sex for drugs and threatening to distribute explicit videos if she refused to comply.

