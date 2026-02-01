Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

Police uncover paid membership network

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: February 1, 2026, 2:55 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police have arrested the administrator of a Telegram group involved in recruiting members to view child pornography clips, following an operation carried out today, February 1.

The raid uncovered a large quantity of illicit video material linked to the online network.

Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembutr, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, together with officers from relevant units, led the operation to apprehend a 24-year-old man identified as Pongsakorn, whose surname has been withheld.

The arrest took place at a residence in Soi Kamphaeng Phet 6, Thung Song Hong subdistrict, Lak Si district.

The arrest was conducted under a search warrant issued by the Criminal Court, warrant number 76/2569. During the raid, officers seized multiple items believed to be connected to the operation, including two mobile phones, a laptop computer, several hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and a bank account book.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pongsakorn faces multiple charges, including importing computer data containing pornographic content accessible to the public, possessing and distributing child pornography, and promoting such material for commercial purposes.

Investigations carried out by the police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (TICAC) unit revealed that the illegal content was advertised through the LINE application.

Individuals were invited to join the network for a fee of 59 baht, which granted access to a Telegram group titled “Cum This here.” Police confirmed that the group contained numerous child pornography clips.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Further inquiries established Pongsakorn as the administrator of the Telegram group, leading to his arrest in the Lak Si area. During questioning, he admitted to using a LINE account to recruit members and managing the Telegram group, which hosted both child and adult pornographic content.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pongsakorn told investigators that he sourced the video clips from other Telegram groups in which he was a member. He also admitted that over the past three months, the operation generated an average monthly income of between 3,000 and 4,000 baht.

Pongsakorn has been handed over for legal proceedings, according to Khaosod.

