Over 120 year old stupa in Nakhon Phanom collapses after heavy rainfall

Historic landmark falls just days before restoration could begin

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin26 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
182 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ พระธาตุภูเพ็ก สกลนคร

A 120 year old stupa, Phra That Non Tan, in the northern province of Nakhon Phanom, has collapsed shortly before its scheduled restoration work due to heavy and continuous rainfall.

Residents of Tha Uthen district were seen crying in footage shared by Channel 7 after the collapse of Phra That Non Tan, located within Wat Phra That Phanom, on Sunday, October 12. The ancient stupa has long been a spiritual centre for the community and a symbol of local heritage.

The Ministry of Culture revealed that pre-existing cracks in the stupa caused the collapse. Restoration had been planned, but continuous rainfall weakened the structure, causing it to fall before repairs could be carried out.

The Fine Arts Department had approved nearly 3 million baht for the restoration. After the end of Buddhist Lent on 8 October, the contractor held a ritual ceremony before beginning work.

The construction team began reinforcing the stupa with steel supports due to cracks and a noticeable lean to the north. However, after just three days, the stupa collapsed. Fortunately, no one was injured, as work had been paused the previous day because a worker had suffered an eye injury.

Phra That None Tan Nakhon Phanom
Photo via Facebook/ พระธาตุภูเพ็ก สกลนคร

The Minister of Culture confirmed that the collapse was caused by structural weakness from the cracks. Continuous heavy rainfall caused the stupa to absorb water, further weakening the structure and leading to its collapse before formal restoration could begin.

Beneath the rubble were antique Buddha images and other sacred items placed by devotees. The site has been closed and restricted from visitors for safety reasons.

Photo via Facebook/ พระธาตุภูเพ็ก สกลนคร

Local officials contacted the Fine Arts Department Region 9 in Ubon Ratchathani to inspect the damage. The stupa had previously been registered as an ancient monument and remains under the care of this office.

Authorities from the Roi Et National Museum were also called in to recover and document all ancient objects found in the rubble. Security officers are now guarding the site closely to prevent the loss of valuable items.

Stupa collapse due to heavy rain in Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ พระธาตุภูเพ็ก สกลนคร

Plans for reconstruction are being drawn up to restore the stupa to its original design, following methods used in the restoration of Phra That Phanom. Officials aim to quickly return Phra That Non Tan as a centre of faith and pride for the community.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.