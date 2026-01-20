The St. Regis Bangkok is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Thailand’s leading luxury pearl brand, Matara, for the limited-edition The Art of Pearl Afternoon Tea experience. Served exclusively at The Drawing Room from February 1 to April 30, this refined afternoon tea draws inspiration from the enduring beauty of pearls, where both the exquisite sweets and savouries and their elegant display come together to truly reflect the brand’s modern elegance and artistic craftsmanship.

In celebration of Matara’s 11th anniversary, the brand embraces the belief that jewellery is meant to be part of everyday life, not only reserved for special occasions. Designed with ease and intention, Matara’s pearl creations reflect a modern vision of luxury that is understated, enduring, and deeply personal. The collaboration concept is an homage to elegance shaped over time.

Pearls are born through patience, depth, and care, much like the ritual of afternoon tea itself, and this shared philosophy is expressed through curated design, colour, and experience. Beyond aesthetics, The Art of Pearl Afternoon Tea also reveals the emotional connection found in shared rituals, meaningful conversations, and moments that linger long after the last cup of tea is poured.

Curated by Executive Chef Matteo Fontana and his culinary team, the afternoon tea menu presents a refined culinary journey inspired by the enduring beauty of pearls, expressed through ocean-inspired bites and desserts reflecting the distinctive Matara pearl hues.

Presented on a soft pearl-white and luminous-gold display, these creations come together to truly reflect the brand’s character as a symbol of modern elegance and artistic craftsmanship. Savoury selections reflect the natural beauty of the sea, featuring Compressed Melon Dashi with Anchovies and Stracciatella tart; Fresh Watermelon with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese; and Grilled Scallop Accented with Yuzu and Caviar.

Sweet creations draw inspiration from Matara’s pearl colours and their symbolic meanings, from the Raspberry Pearl representing love and passion, to the Cashew Nut Vanilla Cake with Salted Caramel symbolising purity and new beginnings, and the Apple Pearl Sautoir, a white chocolate pearl embracing apple tatin, evoking wealth and prosperity. The experience is completed with freshly baked, tender Vanilla White Chocolate Scones, served with classic accompaniments.

The Art of Pearl Afternoon Tea is priced at 2,800++ Thai baht per set for two persons, inclusive of coffee or tea. The experience is served at The Drawing Room on Level 12 of The St. Regis Bangkok, available daily from 2.30pm to 4pm, from February 1 to April 30. Guests can also elevate their experience with two glasses of Champagne for an additional 1,400++ Thai baht.

For reservations and further information, guests can call +66 2207 7777 or email fb.bangkok@stregis.com.

Guests can also visit their website to know more as well.

Press Release