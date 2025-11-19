Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 19, 2025, 3:21 PM
67 1 minute read
Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal | Thaiger
Photo of Bangkok Remand Prison director Manop Chomchuen courtesy of Thairath

A Bangkok prison director was removed from his post after a raid revealed staff misconduct, prompting the Ministry of Justice to launch an internal investigation.

The Ministry of Justice has transferred the director of Bangkok Remand Prison following a surprise inspection that uncovered staff involvement in illegal activities. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability within Thailand’s prison system.

Yesterday, November 18, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Pongsvat Neelayothin issued Ministry Order No. 233/2025, reassigning key personnel to facilitate an impartial investigation. The decision was made under Section 21 of the State Administration Act 1991, as amended by Act No. 5 2002, which grants the ministry authority to reposition officials as required.

Effective November 16, Manop Chomchuen, director of Bangkok Remand Prison, has been reassigned to the position of Inspector-General within the Department of Corrections. The transfer comes after authorities uncovered suspected wrongdoing during a raid at both the Bangkok Remand and Bangkok Special Prisons.

Reports suggest the inspection uncovered evidence pointing to potential staff misconduct. To avoid any interference in the ongoing inquiry, the Justice Ministry moved swiftly to rotate prison leadership and remove any officials who may be implicated.

Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal | News by Thaiger
Photo of Bangkok Remand Prison courtesy of ABC News

“The reassignment is necessary to allow a transparent and thorough investigation into the allegations.”

Pongsvat emphasised the ministry’s zero-tolerance approach to corruption and abuse of power within correctional institutions.

Related Articles

The Bangkok Special Prison commander has also been transferred to an Inspector-General role under the same directive. The Ministry of Justice has yet to reveal the full scope of the alleged misconduct, but confirmed the probe is ongoing and may lead to further disciplinary or legal action, reported KhaoSod and Thairath.

Meanwhile, internal auditors and the Department of Corrections are working closely to examine prison operations and staff conduct in greater detail. Any findings of wrongdoing could result in criminal charges and additional reshuffles within the department.

The Justice Ministry has reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity and restoring public confidence in Thailand’s prison system.

Further announcements are expected once the investigation concludes.

Latest Thailand News
Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police clarify viral bribe video is from 2019, officer dismissed

3 seconds ago
Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal

5 minutes ago
Lampang man filmed abusing dog with compressed air denies wrongdoing | Thaiger Thailand News

Lampang man filmed abusing dog with compressed air denies wrongdoing

41 minutes ago
Bangkok Bank courts the rich with no-forex travel card | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok Bank courts the rich with no-forex travel card

48 minutes ago
Newborn baby girl’s body found dumped near Bangkok railway | Thaiger Bangkok News

Newborn baby girl’s body found dumped near Bangkok railway

1 hour ago
Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias | Thaiger Thailand News

Customer accuses Michelin-starred Jay Fai of poor service, bias

2 hours ago
Key flight routes cancelled in Thailand, including at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Aviation News

Key flight routes cancelled in Thailand, including at Suvarnabhumi

2 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for selling cocaine at Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Nigerian man arrested for selling cocaine at Patong Hospital

2 hours ago
Aussie journalist faces Thai trial over Malaysia blog posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Aussie journalist faces Thai trial over Malaysia blog posts

4 hours ago
Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill | Thaiger Phuket News

Flash floods swamp Patong again, traffic brought to standstill

4 hours ago
Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese, Russian tourists lose cash after showing money to Pattaya scammers

4 hours ago
Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Hitchhiking tourist gets surprise lift from Thai immigration officers (video)

5 hours ago
Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man, four Thais arrested for kidnapping woman in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorbike crash leaves man critically injured in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage | Thaiger Thailand News

Tugboat hits riverside homes in Nonthaburi, causes 10m baht damage

5 hours ago
Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers | Thaiger Politics News

Royal Thai Army denies rangers assaulted Cambodian workers

5 hours ago
Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders | Thaiger Pattaya News

Immigration raid in Pattaya nets 15 Indian visa offenders

6 hours ago
Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cold spell and storms hit Thailand as waves surge offshore

6 hours ago
Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge | Thaiger Phuket News

Volunteer divers stunned to find second body in pickup driven off Phuket bridge

21 hours ago
2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants | Thaiger Phuket News

2 held at Phuket checkpoint for transporting illegal migrants

22 hours ago
Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Foreign fugitive arrested on Koh Samui over fake ticket scam

22 hours ago
Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours | Thaiger Thailand News

Retired Thai police officer threatens, harasses, and exposes himself to neighbours

22 hours ago
Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cat breeds officially declared national pet treasures

23 hours ago
Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row | Thaiger Crime News

Ex-con shot with crossbow in Northeast Thailand phone row

23 hours ago
Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabs girlfriend in front of young son, cites affair and jealousy

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 19, 2025, 3:21 PM
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.