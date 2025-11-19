Bangkok Remand Prison chief axed after misconduct scandal

A Bangkok prison director was removed from his post after a raid revealed staff misconduct, prompting the Ministry of Justice to launch an internal investigation.

The Ministry of Justice has transferred the director of Bangkok Remand Prison following a surprise inspection that uncovered staff involvement in illegal activities. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability within Thailand’s prison system.

Yesterday, November 18, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Pongsvat Neelayothin issued Ministry Order No. 233/2025, reassigning key personnel to facilitate an impartial investigation. The decision was made under Section 21 of the State Administration Act 1991, as amended by Act No. 5 2002, which grants the ministry authority to reposition officials as required.

Effective November 16, Manop Chomchuen, director of Bangkok Remand Prison, has been reassigned to the position of Inspector-General within the Department of Corrections. The transfer comes after authorities uncovered suspected wrongdoing during a raid at both the Bangkok Remand and Bangkok Special Prisons.

Reports suggest the inspection uncovered evidence pointing to potential staff misconduct. To avoid any interference in the ongoing inquiry, the Justice Ministry moved swiftly to rotate prison leadership and remove any officials who may be implicated.

“The reassignment is necessary to allow a transparent and thorough investigation into the allegations.”

Pongsvat emphasised the ministry’s zero-tolerance approach to corruption and abuse of power within correctional institutions.

The Bangkok Special Prison commander has also been transferred to an Inspector-General role under the same directive. The Ministry of Justice has yet to reveal the full scope of the alleged misconduct, but confirmed the probe is ongoing and may lead to further disciplinary or legal action, reported KhaoSod and Thairath.

Meanwhile, internal auditors and the Department of Corrections are working closely to examine prison operations and staff conduct in greater detail. Any findings of wrongdoing could result in criminal charges and additional reshuffles within the department.

The Justice Ministry has reiterated its commitment to upholding integrity and restoring public confidence in Thailand’s prison system.

Further announcements are expected once the investigation concludes.