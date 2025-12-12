5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

A non-profit organisation rescued a five year old Thai girl yesterday, December 11, after suffering repeated abuse by her stepmother in the Bang Khun Thian area of Bangkok.

The rescue was carried out by Be One organisation, led by its founder, Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart. Ton Or said a neighbour who witnessed the abuse for years finally decided to seek help to protect the child.

According to the witness, the young girl lived in a rented room with her biological father and stepmother. The father worked almost every day, leaving the child alone at home with the stepmother.

Neighbours in the area reportedly saw the woman physically abusing the child on a daily basis. The abuse allegedly included slapping, beating, pinching, and even biting the girl. The neighbour said the woman did not stop even when others were watching.

The witness told Be One that the girl was often forced to eat very spicy food. If she could not finish it, the stepmother would slap her or flick her mouth, continuing the abuse until the child complied.

The child was also reportedly locked alone inside the room at times and was not sent to school regularly. Neighbours claimed she was forced to stay up late at night and perform chores beyond what was appropriate for her age.

The girl reportedly tried to escape several times by packing her belongings and leaving the room, but she was unable to go far and was always brought back.

Witness said the stepmother behaved differently when the child’s father was present, pretending to care for and show affection towards the girl. The abuse allegedly resumed immediately after the father left the room.

The owner of the rented property had reportedly warned the woman several times to stop harming the child. However, the stepmother allegedly ignored the warnings and threatened to harm people in the neighbourhood if anyone reported the abuse to police or authorities.

Ton Or later shared CCTV footage showing the abuse on social media, with some videos edited in black and white. She said the child’s body was covered in blood from the assaults.

Late last night, Ton Or confirmed that the girl had been successfully rescued and was now safe under protection. However, details about legal action against the stepmother have not yet been disclosed.