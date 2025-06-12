Thai student suffers life-threatening muscle injury from school punishment

A Thai student in Bangkok suffered kidney failure and a rare muscle injury after being punished by a teacher with 200 sit-ups.

A doctor who treated the student urged the Facebook page Drama-addict to publicise the incident to highlight the life-threatening consequences of extreme punishments in schools, especially to raise awareness among teachers.

The doctor revealed that the high school student, whose name and age have not been disclosed, is currently under close medical supervision for rhabdomyolysis, a rare and potentially fatal condition caused by the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue due to excessive exertion.

According to the doctor, the student began showing symptoms three to four days after being punished for failing to submit homework on time. As a result, the teacher ordered the student to perform 200 sit-ups.

The teenager experienced increasing pain in the legs, followed by dark-coloured urine, prompting the family to seek medical help.

The doctor explained that the dark urine was caused by dead muscle cells releasing waste into the bloodstream, which led to kidney failure. Without timely treatment, the condition could have proven fatal.

Fortunately, in this case, the doctor confirmed that the kidney damage is not severe. The medical team is now providing close care to restore kidney function and avoid the need for dialysis.

The doctor stressed that such punishments and their severe consequences should not occur in an era where medical information is so readily available. He added that this issue should be taken seriously not only in schools but also in military environments.

The Drama-addict page noted that similar tragic incidents caused by extreme punishments have made headlines in Thai media on multiple occasions, yet such disciplinary methods continue to be used against young students.

Netizens responded strongly, encouraging the student’s family to take legal action against the teacher. Many condemned the teacher in the comments section stating…

“Teacher, don’t you have Internet on your phone? These kinds of cases have been shared multiple times on social media. You should find out why the student didn’t submit the homework instead of resorting to punishment.”

“Thai teachers are still ignorant and only care about their own satisfaction.”

“This isn’t the first incident, but these teachers never learn from past cases.”

“The teacher is a psychopath.”

It remains unclear whether the student’s family intends to pursue legal action against the teacher or the school, as the doctor did not provide this information to the page.