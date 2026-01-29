4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

Police rescued a four year old boy from a forest in Lop Buri province after he was assaulted by his grandmother’s boyfriend and abandoned after the man believed the child had died.

The boy’s grandmother, 57 year old Banjong, sought help from officers at Chaibadan Police Station at around 3.30pm on Monday, January 26. She reported that her grandson, Pipo, had gone missing from their home in the Chaibadan district of Lop Buri.

Police officers, rescue workers, and local residents immediately launched a search operation. Volunteer divers later joined the effort, searching a pond near the family home. Authorities also coordinated with officers in nearby provinces to help locate the missing child.

At around 11am yesterday, January 27, police and rescue teams found Pipo lying in a forest near Pho Ngam Temple School. The boy was badly injured, with scratches across his body, a serious head wound, and signs of severe exhaustion.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified Banjong’s boyfriend, 31 year old Armin, as the main suspect. The footage showed Armin riding a sidecar motorcycle away from Banjong’s home with Pipo, before returning alone.

When the boy was first reported missing, Armin allegedly lied to Banjong and other family members. He claimed he saw a suspicious black pickup truck near the house and suggested the child may have been kidnapped by a criminal gang.

During questioning, Armin later confessed to the assault. He told police that Pipo fell from the sidecar motorcycle and began crying loudly, which made him angry. Armin said he struck the boy’s head against the vehicle until the child lost consciousness. Believing the boy was dead, he abandoned him in the forest.

Armin’s mother, 65 year old Sri, told police that her son behaved suspiciously after the missing person report was filed. He reportedly told her that the child might be somewhere in a forest near the school. Feeling uneasy, she informed police, who later found the boy at the exact location Armin mentioned.

Police charged Armin with attempted murder. Under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries half the penalty of murder, which may include the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

The injured child was rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment, while the investigation continues.