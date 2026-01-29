4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 29, 2026, 2:10 PM
120 2 minutes read
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Police rescued a four year old boy from a forest in Lop Buri province after he was assaulted by his grandmother’s boyfriend and abandoned after the man believed the child had died.

The boy’s grandmother, 57 year old Banjong, sought help from officers at Chaibadan Police Station at around 3.30pm on Monday, January 26. She reported that her grandson, Pipo, had gone missing from their home in the Chaibadan district of Lop Buri.

Police officers, rescue workers, and local residents immediately launched a search operation. Volunteer divers later joined the effort, searching a pond near the family home. Authorities also coordinated with officers in nearby provinces to help locate the missing child.

At around 11am yesterday, January 27, police and rescue teams found Pipo lying in a forest near Pho Ngam Temple School. The boy was badly injured, with scratches across his body, a serious head wound, and signs of severe exhaustion.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified Banjong’s boyfriend, 31 year old Armin, as the main suspect. The footage showed Armin riding a sidecar motorcycle away from Banjong’s home with Pipo, before returning alone.

Thai boy assaulted and abandoned in forest
Photo via Channel 8

When the boy was first reported missing, Armin allegedly lied to Banjong and other family members. He claimed he saw a suspicious black pickup truck near the house and suggested the child may have been kidnapped by a criminal gang.

During questioning, Armin later confessed to the assault. He told police that Pipo fell from the sidecar motorcycle and began crying loudly, which made him angry. Armin said he struck the boy’s head against the vehicle until the child lost consciousness. Believing the boy was dead, he abandoned him in the forest.

Related Articles
Thai man arrested for brutal abuse on four year old boy
Photo via KhaoSod

Armin’s mother, 65 year old Sri, told police that her son behaved suspiciously after the missing person report was filed. He reportedly told her that the child might be somewhere in a forest near the school. Feeling uneasy, she informed police, who later found the boy at the exact location Armin mentioned.

Police charged Armin with attempted murder. Under Section 288 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries half the penalty of murder, which may include the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment of 15 to 20 years.

The injured child was rushed to hospital for urgent medical treatment, while the investigation continues.

Thai man assaulted girlfriend's grandson
Photo via Channel 8

Latest Thailand News
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

32 seconds ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

34 minutes ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

39 minutes ago
Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

53 minutes ago
Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman vanishes after travelling to Laos with American ex-husband

1 hour ago
Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeated dog attacks in Bangkok raises pet safety concerns

2 hours ago
AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia leaves 23 passengers behind on bus, cites miscommunication

3 hours ago
Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign influencer under fire after insulting police in Pattaya

3 hours ago
BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules | Thaiger Thailand News

BoT flags suspicious cash withdrawals, tightens online gold trading rules

4 hours ago
Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai singer breaks down on stage after father critically injured in car accident

4 hours ago
Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man caught and beaten for stealing cannabis in Phuket

4 hours ago
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment | Thaiger Thailand News

Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

5 hours ago
Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man runs car over friend and kills him outside Pattaya hotel

5 hours ago
Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station | Thaiger Thailand News

Man stabbed after alleged sexual request at Ayutthaya Railway Station

6 hours ago
Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi driver seeks justice after foreign brawl damages rented car

21 hours ago
Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker | Thaiger Technology News

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

21 hours ago
Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Primary school student falls from school building in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes death after stray bullets hit pillow while sleeping

22 hours ago
Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok urges WFH on Jan 29-30 as PM2.5 pollution worsens

23 hours ago
Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Spanish woman and Thai vendor critically injured in Chiang Mai car crash

23 hours ago
Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Stranded whale dies in Satun despite rescue attempts from locals

23 hours ago
Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Thai-Vietnamese mule account gang during Bangkok meetup

23 hours ago
Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man claims wife left toddler and vanished with aid money

24 hours ago
Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspected drunk pickup driver kills father of two in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Tearful Chon Buri man drives car into barrier after argument with wife

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 29, 2026, 2:10 PM
120 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.