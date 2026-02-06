Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

A boy in Prachin Buri province was found with extensive bruising across his body today, February 6, after being beaten by his grandmother for returning home late from school.

The incident was reported by the village head of Moo 3 in Na Di district, after a classroom teacher noticed the boy’s injuries during school. The boy, 10 year old Pae, lives with his grandmother after his parents separated. The teacher contacted local authorities after spotting signs of physical abuse.

Reporters visited the child’s home and found him dressed in a worn school uniform and living in a modest wooden house with his grandmother.

Pae said he had been struck multiple times with a bamboo stick by both his grandmother and uncle, leaving visible bruises on his right wrist and the back of his right thigh.

He added that he was often punished this way, and that the most recent incident occurred two to three days earlier when he returned home late after playing sports.

His grandmother, 72 year old Prathum, admitted to the assault, saying she had raised Pae since birth after her daughter left him in her care. She said her anger stemmed from concern, as the boy had been coming home late consistently.

Prathum promised not to beat him again but added, “If I die, whoever wants to take care of him can take him.”

Village head Kanchana Uthairam confirmed that she was informed by the boy’s homeroom teacher after Pae was unable to move his left wrist during a scout class. A physical inspection revealed large bruises on his torso and upper thigh.

CH7 News reported that the case was referred to the local Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO), which arranged for Pae to receive a medical examination at the community hospital and provided medication.

In similar news, a five year old girl was rescued by a non-profit organisation after enduring repeated abuse from her stepmother in Bangkok. A witness said the child lived in a rented room with her biological father and stepmother, and was often left alone with the stepmother while the father worked daily.

