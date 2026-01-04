Drug-addicted son kills mother, dumps machete before entering village

Police arrest suspect following deadly domestic attack

Published: January 4, 2026, 4:45 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Amnat Charoen have arrested a 42 year old man after he allegedly killed his mother in a violent attack linked to drug abuse before walking through a nearby village covered in blood.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am today, on January 4 at a house in Na Wiang subdistrict, Senangkhanikhom district. Officers were alerted after villagers reported a man behaving aggressively while covered in blood near a roadside.

Police later identified the suspect as Mongkol, 42 years old. The victim was his mother, 71 year old ‘Soi’, who was found dead inside the family home.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

According to initial investigations, the man allegedly attacked his mother with a machete during a fit of rage, causing fatal injuries. After the attack, he reportedly walked to a rice field next to the house and discarded the weapon before entering the village.

Villagers said they initially believed the man had been involved in an accident when they saw him sitting by the roadside with blood on his face.

However, after noticing his erratic behaviour, they contacted the village headman and police, fearing someone inside the house may have been harmed.

The village headman said an announcement was made over the community loudspeaker before he and local officials went to the house to check the situation.

After several villagers gathered, they entered the home and discovered the woman’s body. Police were immediately notified.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Officers from Senangkhanikhom Police Station arrived to secure the scene, while forensic teams collected evidence, including blood samples and DNA from the suspect.

Police said the man has a history of drug abuse and had recently been released from rehabilitation. He was taken into custody and remains under police supervision while investigators continue questioning.

The suspect has been charged with intentional homicide. Authorities confirmed that drug tests will be carried out as part of the investigation, with further legal proceedings to follow, as reported by KhaoSod.

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

