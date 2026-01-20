DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

Officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) arrested a DJ and photographer in Ayutthaya this afternoon, January 20, following complaints from five models, female DJs, and an ex-girlfriend who accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse.

The case came to public attention after the victims appeared on the Channel 3 news programme Hone Krasae yesterday, January 19, to expose the alleged misconduct by the 44 year old DJ and photographer, Krittiwut, widely known as DJ Paul.

During the interview, the women revealed that Krittiwut allegedly tricked them into attending sexy photoshoots or DJ training sessions as a pretext to commit sexual crimes.

According to the victims, the suspect repeatedly touched their bodies and private parts without consent, attempted to have sex with them, masturbated in front of them, and secretly collected explicit photos and videos of them.

One female DJ further claimed that Krittiwut tried to persuade her to produce sex content for his OnlyFans account, and asked her not to inform his wife about it. The woman said she firmly rejected the proposal.

Another victim, Krittiwut’s ex-girlfriend, told the programme that she ended their relationship due to repeated physical abuse. She also said that she discovered numerous explicit images and videos of women stored on his computer while they were together.

Following the broadcast, all five victims filed official complaints with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, prompting an immediate investigation.

Police tracked down Krittiwut at a resort in Ayutthaya earlier today. According to ThaiRath, his current girlfriend learned of the allegations through media coverage and cooperated with police, providing information that helped officers locate him.

Krittiwut was arrested and transferred to Nimitmai Police Station in Bangkok for interrogation and further legal proceedings. He refused to speak with journalists and concealed his face while being escorted by police.

Police questioned the suspect for approximately 30 minutes and later told the media that Krittiwut denied all allegations and appeared visibly stressed. However, investigators said they had sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

The commander of the IDMB, Chotiwat Lueangwilai, revealed that police obtained key evidence from Krittiwut’s girlfriend, including CCTV footage from a spa owned by the suspect.

Chotiwat said Krittiwut allegedly deleted some footage from CCTV cameras at locations where the assaults reportedly took place. Officers are now working to recover the deleted files. Investigators also discovered explicit photos and videos on his computer, which are being examined as evidence.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet reported the crimes due to embarrassment or fear of social stigma. They urged anyone who may have been affected to come forward and file complaints at nearby police stations.