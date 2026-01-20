DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 3:38 PM
98 2 minutes read
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

Officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) arrested a DJ and photographer in Ayutthaya this afternoon, January 20, following complaints from five models, female DJs, and an ex-girlfriend who accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse.

The case came to public attention after the victims appeared on the Channel 3 news programme Hone Krasae yesterday, January 19, to expose the alleged misconduct by the 44 year old DJ and photographer, Krittiwut, widely known as DJ Paul.

During the interview, the women revealed that Krittiwut allegedly tricked them into attending sexy photoshoots or DJ training sessions as a pretext to commit sexual crimes.

According to the victims, the suspect repeatedly touched their bodies and private parts without consent, attempted to have sex with them, masturbated in front of them, and secretly collected explicit photos and videos of them.

One female DJ further claimed that Krittiwut tried to persuade her to produce sex content for his OnlyFans account, and asked her not to inform his wife about it. The woman said she firmly rejected the proposal.

Models and DJs filed sexual assault complaints
Photo via KhaoSod

Another victim, Krittiwut’s ex-girlfriend, told the programme that she ended their relationship due to repeated physical abuse. She also said that she discovered numerous explicit images and videos of women stored on his computer while they were together.

Following the broadcast, all five victims filed official complaints with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, prompting an immediate investigation.

Related Articles

Police tracked down Krittiwut at a resort in Ayutthaya earlier today. According to ThaiRath, his current girlfriend learned of the allegations through media coverage and cooperated with police, providing information that helped officers locate him.

Thai DJ and photographer arrested on sexual assault
Photo via KhaoSod

Krittiwut was arrested and transferred to Nimitmai Police Station in Bangkok for interrogation and further legal proceedings. He refused to speak with journalists and concealed his face while being escorted by police.

Police questioned the suspect for approximately 30 minutes and later told the media that Krittiwut denied all allegations and appeared visibly stressed. However, investigators said they had sufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

The commander of the IDMB, Chotiwat Lueangwilai, revealed that police obtained key evidence from Krittiwut’s girlfriend, including CCTV footage from a spa owned by the suspect.

Thai DJ and photographer allegedly sexually assaults at least 5 victims
Photo via KhaoSod

Chotiwat said Krittiwut allegedly deleted some footage from CCTV cameras at locations where the assaults reportedly took place. Officers are now working to recover the deleted files. Investigators also discovered explicit photos and videos on his computer, which are being examined as evidence.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet reported the crimes due to embarrassment or fear of social stigma. They urged anyone who may have been affected to come forward and file complaints at nearby police stations.

Thai DJ and photographer denies sexual assault accusation
Photo via ThaiRath
Thaiger QUIZ
Krittiwut Arrest Case Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Who was arrested in Ayutthaya on January 20?
  2. 2. What were the complaints against Krittiwut?
  3. 3. How did the public become aware of the allegations against Krittiwut?
  4. 4. What did Krittiwut allegedly do to the models during photoshoots?
  5. 5. What evidence did the police obtain from Krittiwut's girlfriend?
  6. 6. What did investigators find on Krittiwut's computer?
  7. 7. What was Krittiwut's reaction during the police interrogation?
  8. 8. Why did Krittiwut's ex-girlfriend end their relationship?
  9. 9. What did police encourage potential victims to do?
  10. 10. What did police believe regarding other potential victims?

Latest Thailand News
Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Crocodile mistaken for log shocks locals in Nakhon Pathom canal

10 seconds ago
DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs | Thaiger Thailand News

DJ-photographer held over sexual assault claims from models and DJs

23 minutes ago
Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Siblings rescued after older sister exposes shocking abuse

31 minutes ago
Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram election under scrutiny after unpaid vote-buying complaint

1 hour ago
Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026? | Thaiger Technology News

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

2 hours ago
Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Call centre scammers caught red-handed in bank bust

2 hours ago
Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya luxury condo for selling Pod K

2 hours ago
Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok teen dies after alleged reckless gun handling

2 hours ago
5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

5 women accuse Thai DJ-photographer of sexual assault and abuse

3 hours ago
Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai student’s story of struggle leads to 1 million baht donation

4 hours ago
South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean man reports pickpocketing by Pattaya transwoman and woman

5 hours ago
Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead after drinking session in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Manhunt launched after hotel receptionist beaten to death in Hua Hin robbery

6 hours ago
Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to test emergency alert system today at 2pm

6 hours ago
Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket hotel worker in DJ room break-in case released on 50,000 baht bail

6 hours ago
Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents | Thaiger Thailand News

Questions raised after ITD wins safety award despite deadly construction accidents

22 hours ago
Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home | Thaiger Thailand News

Former employee arrested over theft at employer’s Khon Kaen home

22 hours ago
Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother says hospital delay leads to death of her newborn baby

23 hours ago
Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish drug suspect caught in luxury Hua Hin condo

23 hours ago
Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room | Thaiger Thailand News

Nong Khai police bust SIM box scam hidden in rental room

24 hours ago
Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai musician killed on Korat road after conflict with rival band

24 hours ago
Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police caught taking bribes and freeing Chinese suspects

1 day ago
Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration | Thaiger Thailand News

Himalayan vulture crash-lands in Tak during migration

1 day ago
Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman and 2 Chinese men arrested over nominee hotel in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man seen rolling on Phuket street near EDC event

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 20, 2026, 3:38 PM
98 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.