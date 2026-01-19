Sharing is caring: Thai woman openly dates twin brothers

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: January 19, 2026, 11:05 AM
181 2 minutes read
Photo via Khaosod

A 24 year old woman from Nakhon Phanom broke Thai TikTok after casually announcing that she’s happily in a relationship with both twin brothers.

The woman, known as Fah, posted a TikTok video stating that she is dating both twins simultaneously, captioning the clip with the words “I have two husbands.” The video quickly gained traction, with viewers weighing in from all sides, some supportive, others openly critical.

Fah said she had been single for over a year and wasn’t actively seeking a relationship when the twin brothers, Sing and Suea, first reached out. After getting to know each other, the three agreed to begin dating around six months ago, while Fah was still completing her studies.

They initially lived together at a dormitory near her workplace. Both families are aware of the relationship and have no objections.

According to Fah, the relationship has been stable and fulfilling. She said all three share daily responsibilities and work together to earn a living. The twin brothers reportedly hand over their income to her to manage household finances, which she described as a mutual decision.

Thai woman Fah posing with her twin boyfriends, Sing and Suea
Photo via Khaosod

She acknowledged that the relationship includes physical intimacy, explaining that the three have shared the same bed since early in the relationship. Rather than following strict arrangements, they communicate openly and adjust based on work and personal needs.

Fah said intimacy is treated as a normal part of their relationship rather than a central focus.

The twin brothers, who are one year younger than Fah, work in agricultural machinery services, including tractors, harvesters, six-wheel trucks and backhoes. Fah added that the twins are shy, dislike appearing on camera and have never shown any jealousy.

Khaosod reported that both families are aware of their relationship and have no problems with it.

Suea, the younger twin, said he was the first to message Fah and later encouraged his brother to contact her as well. After discussing the situation openly, the three agreed to pursue the relationship together.

Fah stressed that the relationship is a personal choice and harms no one, adding that she pays little attention to online criticism and instead focuses on the support.

In similar news, a 60 year old woman shot her 35 year old husband in Nakhon Pathom after he returned to his ex-wife and asked her to accept a throuple relationship.

Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.