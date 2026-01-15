Justice finds Khon Kaen man after brutal attack on wife and child

A man in Khon Kaen was arrested today, January 15, after video footage of him violently assaulting his wife and two year old son at home surfaced online earlier this week.

The incident came to light on January 12 after video footage circulated on social media showing a man, known as Jakkrit, physically assaulting his young child and partner at their home in a village in Mueang district, Khon Kaen province.

In the clip, the toddler could be heard crying while the father grabbed the boy by the legs, struck him, and threw onto the floor. He also kicked both the child and his wife, all while shouting vulgarities, accusing the mother of disobedience.

A nearby resident, who reportedly is the child’s grandmother, intervened and pleaded with Jakkrit to stop, which led him to flee the scene. Following the incident, the wife filed a police report at the local station, and the suspect remained hidden in the community for a short time.

Investigators from Mancha Khiri Police Station later discovered evidence suggesting Jakkrit had taken shelter nearby, but were initially unable to locate him.

Yesterday, January 14, police arrested the 28 year old father, Jakkrit, at his mother’s home in Nakhon Pathom. He was transported back to Khon Kaen and taken to Mancha Khiri Police Station for questioning.

Today, January 15, officers escorted him to two locations for crime reenactment: the front of his house and a rice field where a second incident was alleged, by his own aunt, to have occurred on January 7. Authorities have not confirmed the exact date the initial incident took place.

During the reenactment, Jakkrit admitted to striking his wife and biting his son’s ear, but denied slamming the boy to the ground. He claimed he only tossed the child towards the mother, who was nearby.

The biting, he said, was done to get his wife’s attention after she delayed joining him for a meal. He insisted the injury was minor, blaming it on the thinness of the toddler’s ear.

At the rice field, where a relative had claimed to witness further abuse days later, Jakkrit denied any wrongdoing and refused to confess. He argued with his wife during the reenactment, repeatedly stating that she knew the truth but remained silent.

Khaosod reported that at one point, he stopped cooperating with officers and refused to answer their questions completely.

Police confirmed that Jakkrit would be formally charged and tried in Khon Kaen Provincial Court. He faces four charges: extortion, property damage, physical assault causing harm to body and mind, and drug use.

Investigators have said they will continue gathering testimony and evidence to proceed with prosecution under Thai law.