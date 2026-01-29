Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 10:04 AM
Family says Buriram woman fled abuse, not child abandonment
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A woman accused by her partner of abandoning their two year old child in Buriram after receiving a 5,000 baht aid payment has responded through her family, who deny the allegations and say she left to escape domestic abuse.

Yesterday, January 28, a 49 year old van driver from Nong Waeng in Buriram’s Lahan Sai district alleged via Facebook that his partner left him and their child after collecting financial aid intended for families affected by Thai-Cambodian border clashes.

In a recent update, the woman’s mother and younger sister, who also live in Lahan Sai district, both denied the man’s claims. The woman’s 72 year old mother said her daughter had gone to work in Bangkok and had left the child in her care, not abandoned, because she could no longer endure the relationship.

The mother alleged that the former son-in-law was hot-tempered, jealous, and physically abusive, often drinking and becoming violent during arguments. She added that the couple had frequent disputes, and her daughter had become emotionally repressed over time.

Screenshot of Facebook post by Buriram man claiming his partner left with aid money
Photo via Amarin TV

According to the mother, the final argument occurred on January 16, when the man allegedly stormed out of the house and took his belongings, as he had done in previous fights. Her daughter then left the child with her and told her she was leaving to work in another province.

Shockingly, the mother also claimed that the man returned later with a gun, allegedly used to threaten her while retrieving the child from her care.

The woman’s sister echoed the mother’s account and questioned the man’s timeline. She pointed out that the latest aid money wasn’t disbursed until January 23–24, while the domestic dispute occurred earlier, on January 16. She explained that her sister was the one who applied for the aid, and it was only natural that the money would be transferred into her account.

Honekrasae reported that both the mother and sister said the woman had long endured mistreatment, and this time she had no intention of returning. They called for fairness on her behalf and asserted that the man’s social media post was meant to tarnish her reputation.

In a separate case, a Thai woman, who was reported missing after boarding a pink taxi in Nonthaburi, contacted her father, saying she fled her home to escape domestic abuse and her husband’s double life.

