Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

A candidate for the position of Member of Parliament (MP) in Si Saket denied attempting to take a 16 year old girl away from her parents for sexual purposes. He claimed that his intentions were good and that he only wanted the girl to attend school.

A viral video showed the MP candidate, whose identity remains undisclosed, chasing after the teenager and attempting to drag her out of her relative’s home in the Kantharalak district of Si Saket province. The incident took place at around 10pm on Tuesday, February 10.

The issue came to light after the friends of the girl shared the video of the incident on social media. In the footage, the man could be heard saying that he would take the girl back to her parents’ home. However, the girl insisted that her parents allowed her to stay with her relatives.

Friends and relatives at the scene stepped in. She and her friends then ran to a local grocery store to escape from the politician, but he continued to follow her there.

The MP candidate reportedly engaged in an argument with residents, which reportedly led to a physical altercation.

Matichon reported the girl’s account. She explained that the MP candidate used to be a teacher at her school but later resigned from his position to pursue a career in politics. Despite leaving the school, the girl claimed he continued to harass her for over two years.

She claimed that the politician flirted with her and tried to start a romantic relationship, but she rejected. She blocked all his contacts and had never spoken to him in person.

The teenager said that the politician always insisted he meant well and wanted to encourage her to focus on her studies.

The girl further claimed that this politician expressed jealousy when she dated her ex-boyfriend. He reportedly went to her ex-boyfriend’s home and ordered him to break up with her.

The MP candidate contacted the local news Facebook page, วิทยุชุมชน แกไม่รอดแน่ 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, to deny the accusations. He insisted that she did not attend school and that he only wanted to help her improve her studies.

The girl’s parents later accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint against the MP candidate. According to the news Facebook page, the politician is from the Klatham Party, but this information has not yet been confirmed by the police or the party itself.