Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

The Royal Thai Embassy in South Korea stepped in to support a Thai woman in pursuing legal action against her South Korean husband after he allegedly poured boiling water over her, causing severe injuries.

The Thai victim, later identified as Namfon, sought help from the Thai community in South Korea following the attack on December 3. She later shared with a friend and online community, saying her husband attacked her because he wanted to make her ugly to prevent her from forming relationships with other men.

According to reports, the attacker took Namfon to hospital after the incident. He reportedly asked for forgiveness and promised to cover all medical expenses if they reunited. However, Namfon refused to continue the relationship and instead sought assistance from Thai people living in South Korea.

A Thai interpreter, identified only as Nut, stepped forward to help Namfon communicate with South Korean police. Nut also assisted in preparing documents to file a lawsuit against the man and to proceed with divorce proceedings.

On December 8, Thailand’s Ambassador to South Korea, Thani Sangrat, visited Namfon at a hospital in the Seongdong district in eastern Seoul. Namfon was reported to suffer serious scalding injuries covering around 40% of her body.

During the visit, Thani said the embassy would assist Namfon in hiring a lawyer to pursue a civil lawsuit seeking compensation. He also stated that the embassy would continue to coordinate closely with South Korean authorities to ensure that Namfon receives full legal protection and support throughout the process.

Following reports by several South Korean news agencies, the attacker was arrested and remains in police custody. He reportedly denied intentionally attacking his Thai wife out of jealousy. Instead, he claimed that he tripped and accidentally spilled boiling water on her while she was sleeping.

Nut provided an update yesterday, December 17, saying Namfon’s physical condition has improved significantly, and her mental health has also stabilised. She is currently staying in a shelter while legal proceedings against her South Korean ex-husband continue.

Nut added that many Thai people living in South Korea offered support to Namfon. Some Thai influencers based in South Korea have offered financial support and career opportunities to help Namfon restart her life. Local officials also helped facilitate visa-related matters.

According to Nut, Namfon’s total medical expenses were around 13 million won, or nearly 270,000 baht. Nut managed to raise around 5.8 million won through fundraising, while the remaining 6.7 million won was covered by a Thai woman living in South Korea, Pimphaka Suphap.