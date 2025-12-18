Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 18, 2025, 11:04 AM
96 1 minute read
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A modified pickup truck emitted clouds of black smoke through Pattaya’s Walking Street area, drawing online criticism over pollution and public safety.

The incident occurred around 3.30am, according to local reports. The truck, described as a customised racing-style vehicle, accelerated along Pattaya’s beachfront road and released dense black exhaust fumes in front of over 100 tourists in the area.

A witness, who filmed the original footage and asked to remain anonymous, said that they were travelling along the beachfront road when the pickup truck approached from behind at high speed. The vehicle then emitted a cloud of black smoke, making it difficult to see the road ahead.

The witness captured the moment on their phone as evidence and added that such incidents could negatively affect Pattaya’s reputation as a popular tourist destination, reported The Pattaya News.

Furthermore, the witness urged police to track down the driver and take legal action, with concerns raised that the incident endangered public safety and harmed Pattaya’s image as a tourist city, especially in front of many foreign visitors.

Images from the incident have since been shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many users called the driver’s behaviour irresponsible and highlighted the impact of air pollution in tourist-heavy areas.

As of now, there has been no official response from local authorities yet.

Related Articles
Modified pickup truck emitting thick black smoke near Walking Street in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

In another Pattaya car news, a couple accused of running an elaborate car theft scam were arrested in Pattaya after allegedly renting vehicles, disabling GPS trackers, and selling them on the black market. The operation spanned multiple provinces, with victims reporting losses in Chon Buri, Pattaya, Nonthaburi, and Kanchanaburi.

Similarly, a luxury rental car has vanished without a trace in Pattaya, leaving its owner, an Indian businessman, crying foul and calling it the work of professional scammers.

Latest Thailand News
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

46 seconds ago
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger Thailand News

Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

15 minutes ago
Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

22 minutes ago
Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai border police feed hungry dogs left behind during evacuation

31 minutes ago
Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Kazakh fraud suspect on Interpol Red Notice arrested in Phuket

55 minutes ago
Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21 | Thaiger Thailand News

Another Thai soldier dies in Sisaket border clash, bringing death toll to 21

1 hour ago
Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket woman pulls gun on finance agents over missed payments

17 hours ago
Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign student injured in Chiang Rai car crash seeks accountability

18 hours ago
Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hits 10 million long-haul tourist milestone with UK on top

18 hours ago
3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Vietnamese men arrested in illegal cannabis farm raid in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok woman who woke up at her funeral passes away

19 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese scam suspect with Interpol red notice arrested in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Making a splash: Garner by IHG arrives in Southeast Asia

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai set for UNESCO World Heritage nomination approval

21 hours ago
Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong woman arrested in acid attack on husband on his birthday

21 hours ago
voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok | Thaiger Tourism News

voco Bangkok Surawong opens its doors in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand confirms Cambodia hired US lobbying firm

21 hours ago
3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreign motorcyclists abandon injured friend and woman after crash in Phuket

22 hours ago
Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle taxi driver found dead in police outpost bathroom

22 hours ago
Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

24 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign motorcyclist nearly loses leg after crashing into parked pickup in Pattaya

1 day ago
Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

1 day ago
American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport | Thaiger Thailand News

American man detained in Surin after photographing military airport

1 day ago
Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025 | Thaiger Entertainment

Tokyogurl denies cheating at SEA Games 2025

1 day ago
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 18, 2025, 11:04 AM
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.