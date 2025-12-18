Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

A modified pickup truck emitted clouds of black smoke through Pattaya’s Walking Street area, drawing online criticism over pollution and public safety.

The incident occurred around 3.30am, according to local reports. The truck, described as a customised racing-style vehicle, accelerated along Pattaya’s beachfront road and released dense black exhaust fumes in front of over 100 tourists in the area.

A witness, who filmed the original footage and asked to remain anonymous, said that they were travelling along the beachfront road when the pickup truck approached from behind at high speed. The vehicle then emitted a cloud of black smoke, making it difficult to see the road ahead.

The witness captured the moment on their phone as evidence and added that such incidents could negatively affect Pattaya’s reputation as a popular tourist destination, reported The Pattaya News.

Furthermore, the witness urged police to track down the driver and take legal action, with concerns raised that the incident endangered public safety and harmed Pattaya’s image as a tourist city, especially in front of many foreign visitors.

Images from the incident have since been shared on social media, drawing widespread criticism. Many users called the driver’s behaviour irresponsible and highlighted the impact of air pollution in tourist-heavy areas.

As of now, there has been no official response from local authorities yet.

