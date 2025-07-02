DLT warns against counterfeit licence plates sold on social media

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) warned about the growing online trade of counterfeit licence plates. The warning, which targets the public, highlights the rising dangers posed by purchasing these fake plates, which are increasingly being marketed via live streams on popular social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

DLT Deputy Director General and spokesperson Seksom Akraphand raised concerns over the surge in counterfeit plates, noting that the risks go beyond the mere acquisition of fraudulent items.

“These fake licence plates not only deceive vehicle owners but can also lead to the compromise of personal data and financial assets.”

With counterfeit plates becoming more prevalent, he urged vehicle owners to be cautious when considering online sources.

For those living in Bangkok, Seksom advised that the safest way to obtain a licence plate is by reserving it directly through the official DLT website.

“This ensures that you receive a genuine plate, protecting you from potential scams,” he said.

Residents of other provinces are encouraged to obtain plates from their local provincial DLT offices, ensuring they remain within the boundaries of the law.

If you’re after a special or lucky number plate, Seksom pointed out that the DLT holds regular auctions through the Road Safe Fund.

These auctions offer vehicle owners the chance to secure unique plates featuring sought-after numbers, with the added benefit of being legally transferable or even inheritable.

Plates won at these auctions feature distinctive designs, including a graphic background, clear Khor Sor abbreviation, and unique number-letter combinations, all of which differentiate them from counterfeit versions.

“Authentic plates are easily recognisable. They feature the raised Khor Sor abbreviation at the lower right corner, a DLT emblem watermark, and bright reflective colours with crisp, clear lettering.”

These features make it easy for police to spot a fake when on patrol.

However, Seksom warned that the legal consequences for dealing in counterfeit plates are severe. Producing or using a fake plate is considered a serious offence under Thai law. Those caught forging government documents, including fake plates, face charges under Section 265 of the Criminal Code, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners caught using these plates could face imprisonment for up to five years, along with hefty fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht. Seksom also added that improper display of plates could lead to fines of up to 2,000 baht.