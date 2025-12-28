Warnings of higher pollution levels in Bangkok over New Year

City officials urge caution from December 28 to January 1 as weak air circulation and holiday traffic raise pollution concerns

December 28, 2025
Bangkok authorities have issued a pollution warning ahead of the New Year holiday, cautioning residents that PM2.5 levels are likely to rise as air ventilation weakens across the capital.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre released an updated air quality outlook covering the period from December 26, 2025 to January 3, 2026. The forecast highlights several days of elevated risk, particularly during peak travel and outdoor activity periods surrounding New Year celebrations.

According to the center, air ventilation conditions on December 26 and 27 remain relatively favorable. Airflow during these two days is expected to range from fair to good, helping disperse fine particulate matter and keeping PM2.5 concentrations at manageable levels across most parts of the city.

However, conditions are forecast to deteriorate beginning December 28. From December 28 to 30, ventilation is expected to drop to a relatively low level, increasing the likelihood of PM2.5 accumulation. Officials warned that pollution levels may rise especially during the evening and early morning hours, when air circulation is weakest and emissions from traffic and other activities tend to concentrate near ground level.

The situation is expected to worsen further during the peak holiday period. On December 31 and January 1, ventilation is forecast to remain poor. Authorities noted that heavy traffic, fireworks, outdoor celebrations, and increased travel could push PM2.5 levels higher in certain areas, particularly in inner-city zones and locations downwind of major roads.

Improvement is expected after the holiday period. From January 2 to 3, air ventilation is forecast to strengthen, allowing pollution levels to gradually ease as atmospheric conditions improve.

Officials identified several high-risk factors that could contribute to elevated PM2.5 levels. These include the time window between 6.00pm and 9.00am, areas within central Bangkok, downwind neighborhoods, and days when poor ventilation coincides with heavy traffic congestion.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor real-time air quality data using the AirBKK application, which provides up-to-date PM2.5 readings across the city. Vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or heart conditions, are advised to limit outdoor activities during periods of high pollution and to take protective measures if air quality worsens.

City officials emphasized that public awareness and personal precautions will be crucial in reducing health risks during the New Year period, especially as Bangkok experiences increased movement and outdoor activity during the holiday season.

