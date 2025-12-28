Phuket workshop boosts efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 9.6%

December 28, 2025
Government agencies, community groups, and educational institutions in Phuket recently participated in a comprehensive workshop focused on enhancing awareness and engagement in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of Thailand’s Low Emission Support Scheme (LESS).

The training event took place at Plukpanya Municipal School in Phuket Town on December 23 and was inaugurated by Chanthira Duangsai, Director of the Environmental and Pollution Control Office Region 15.

It was organised by the Phuket Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment in conjunction with the Phuket Village Environmental Volunteers Network (TASM/VTE).

Attendees included representatives from government bodies, private sector partners, environmental organisations, and eight schools participating in the 8th Rajabhat Environmental Conservation Project.

The aim was to raise awareness, enhance understanding of climate action, and bolster community involvement in environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

Preechapat Khanvilaiakul, Chairman of the Phuket VTE Network Committee, explained that the programme was crafted to offer practical advice on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enabling participants to implement this knowledge within their homes, communities, schools, and agencies.

Supporting organisations included Phuket Rajabhat University, Sirinat National Park, and several others such as the Pollution Control Office Region 15, Phuket City Municipality, and the Marine and Coastal Resources Office Region 10.

In her opening remarks, Chanthira presented data from the Provincial Climate Change and Biodiversity Coordination Centre indicating that Phuket emitted approximately 3.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2019, with an expected increase to 4.6 million tonnes by 2030.

To address this, Phuket aims to cut emissions by approximately 400,000 tonnes, or 9.6%, within the same timeframe.

Strategies highlighted include enhancing energy efficiency, encouraging the use of alternative energy sources, managing transportation impacts, and improving solid waste and wastewater management.

Chanthira emphasized the importance of the workshop in equipping communities and agencies with the necessary knowledge and tools to advance the province’s sustainable development goals through coordinated efforts across all sectors, reported by the Phuket News.

