Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

Another vehicle damaged in chain collision

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 28, 2025, 1:44 PM
69 1 minute read
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck collided with a van at a red light in front of the Tha Ruea Municipal Office in Kanchanaburi, resulting in the death of the pickup driver and injuries to 13 van passengers, including several children.

The incident was reported to the Tha Maka district police station in Kanchanaburi at 8.22pm yesterday, on December 27. Following the report, police officers and rescue teams from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation were dispatched to the scene without delay to provide emergency assistance and secure the area.

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

When responders arrived, they discovered an Isuzu pickup truck that had sustained severe frontal damage after crashing into the rear of a Toyota van that was stopped at a red traffic light.

The force of the impact also caused damage to another nearby vehicle, which was caught up in the collision. The scene showed clear signs of the severity of the crash, with debris scattered across the roadway.

A total of 14 people were injured in the accident. Emergency personnel administered first aid at the scene before transporting all injured victims to Makarak Hospital for further medical treatment.

The pickup driver, a 42 year old man, suffered critical injuries. Despite receiving medical care, he later succumbed to his injuries, marking the incident as a fatal road accident.

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The injured passengers included individuals ranging in age from young children to older adults. Those hurt were identified as 7 year old Pongpol, 64 year old Patcharee, 41 year old Tatchalon Thatchalon, 70 year old Boonyavee, 13 year old Natchariya, 11 year old Panisa, 40 year old Saowalak, 41 year old Kittiphong, 14 year old Kritin, 9 year old Nattaphat, 43 year old Laorsiri, 60 year old Wannee, and 61 year old Rachanee.

Related Articles

After the injured were taken to hospital, authorities moved the damaged vehicles to ease traffic congestion.

Police have since begun legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Border villagers return home, but remain cautious over ceasefire

57 seconds ago
Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13 | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

8 minutes ago
Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong sidewalk upgrades on track, says Mayor Lalita

2 hours ago
Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist assaulted in South Pattaya over alleged escort payment dispute

2 hours ago
Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker dies after falling into drainage tunnel while retrieving phone

3 hours ago
Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand offers 39 free camping sites for new year holidays

3 hours ago
Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Historic Buddha statue returns to Phayao after 65 years

3 hours ago
Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery rider kills ex-girlfriend outside Bang Na apartment before taking his own life

4 hours ago
Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for posing as monk in 1.8 million baht scam

4 hours ago
Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media | Thaiger Thailand News

Why “Boycott Thailand” is trending on social media

21 hours ago
Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus terminals packed as 134,000 travel home for New Year

22 hours ago
Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

23 hours ago
Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments | Thaiger Thailand News

Auditor General building collapse leads to 23 fraud indictments

24 hours ago
Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare flat-headed cat spotted in Thailand after 29 years

1 day ago
Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia sign 72-hour ceasefire agreement

1 day ago
Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Three soldiers killed at Ban Nong Chan returned to Chakraphong Camp Hospital

1 day ago
Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash

1 day ago
Tragic fall claims young tourist&#8217;s life at Doi Jawale, Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic fall claims young tourist’s life at Doi Jawale, Tak

2 days ago
Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Three people rescued from broken lift in Pattaya hotel

2 days ago
‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Grab’ driver demands extra fare over traffic jam

2 days ago
Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Pakdee Party plans to cancel 1,000 and 500 baht banknotes

2 days ago
Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Chumphon woman arrested for using meth with child beside her

2 days ago
Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Police called after Japanese man disrupts Udon Thani temple

2 days ago
Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from illegal casino arrives at Ratchaburi sanctuary

2 days ago
Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance | Thaiger Bangkok News

Famous Psychic apologizes for border panic, Begs for second chance

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 28, 2025, 1:44 PM
69 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.