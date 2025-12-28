Pickup truck and van collision in Kanchanaburi kills driver, injures 13

A tragic accident occurred when a pickup truck collided with a van at a red light in front of the Tha Ruea Municipal Office in Kanchanaburi, resulting in the death of the pickup driver and injuries to 13 van passengers, including several children.

The incident was reported to the Tha Maka district police station in Kanchanaburi at 8.22pm yesterday, on December 27. Following the report, police officers and rescue teams from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation were dispatched to the scene without delay to provide emergency assistance and secure the area.

When responders arrived, they discovered an Isuzu pickup truck that had sustained severe frontal damage after crashing into the rear of a Toyota van that was stopped at a red traffic light.

The force of the impact also caused damage to another nearby vehicle, which was caught up in the collision. The scene showed clear signs of the severity of the crash, with debris scattered across the roadway.

A total of 14 people were injured in the accident. Emergency personnel administered first aid at the scene before transporting all injured victims to Makarak Hospital for further medical treatment.

The pickup driver, a 42 year old man, suffered critical injuries. Despite receiving medical care, he later succumbed to his injuries, marking the incident as a fatal road accident.

The injured passengers included individuals ranging in age from young children to older adults. Those hurt were identified as 7 year old Pongpol, 64 year old Patcharee, 41 year old Tatchalon Thatchalon, 70 year old Boonyavee, 13 year old Natchariya, 11 year old Panisa, 40 year old Saowalak, 41 year old Kittiphong, 14 year old Kritin, 9 year old Nattaphat, 43 year old Laorsiri, 60 year old Wannee, and 61 year old Rachanee.

After the injured were taken to hospital, authorities moved the damaged vehicles to ease traffic congestion.

Police have since begun legal proceedings and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, reported by KhaoSod.